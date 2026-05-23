Plane forced to make emergency landing due to pilot suspected heart attack

A distressed Jet2 flight from Tenerife to Birmingham made an emergency landing in Porto after a pilot began 'feeling unwell' at 30,000ft, causing passengers to be stranded for over 13 hours without accommodation. The flight was diverted when the pilot, who later suffered a suspected heart attack, began 'feeling unwell' in the cockpit of an Airbus A321.

A flight from Tenerife to Birmingham descended into chaos after the pilot suffered a suspected heart attack mid-flight, leaving 220 passengers stranded for over 13 hours.

The terrifying incident saw airline staff sprinting down the aisle in a desperate search for any medics amongst the passengers who could treat the captain. The aircraft, an Airbus A321, is understood to have suddenly dropped altitude when the crew were forced to divert and make the emergency landing in Porto at 2.11am on Friday. When the flight landed, paramedics rushed to the plane and performed emergency first aid before the pilot was rushed to hospital.

Passengers were grounded for over an hour on the tarmac, unable to leave the aircraft. One passenger told The Irish Sun: 'We were stranded in Portugal for over 13 hours without accommodation. They wouldn't let us off the plane itself for over an hour.

'Then we were just left to wander around. There was nowhere to stay. They said accommodation was too expensive. The airline then flew a pilot from Manchester to Porto so that the stranded passengers could make it home





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Flight LS1266 Birmingham-Bound Passengers Jet2 Airline Earlier Account From Passengers 'Feeling Unwell' Caught Up In Red Tape

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jet2 named Europe's Best Airline for Third Year in a RowA UK third-place carrier Jet2 has been granted the honor of being the 'Best Airline' at the prestigious Routes Europe Awards in its third consecutive year.

Read more »

Indictment of former Cuban president includes 5 fighter jet pilots involved in 1996 plane downingsIndictment reveals a plot to terrorize Cuban exiles, leading to four American fatalities.

Read more »

Air France and Airbus find guilty of manslaughter in 2009 plane crash, families express disappointmentIn a landmark ruling, the Paris appeals court found Air France and Airbus guilty of manslaughter in the 2009 Airbus A330-200 plane crash that claimed 228 lives. While families of victims expressed disappointment, Airbus and Air France confirmed their intent to appeal.

Read more »

Redistricting battle returns to federal court in BirminghamThe battle over Alabama’s congressional map continued at the federal courthouse in downtown Birmingham Friday.

Read more »