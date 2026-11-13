Plan your 2027 getaway with travel deals, adventure tours and protection tips

The holidays are right around the corner, and while many people are focused on shopping for gifts, it's also a great time to start dreaming about their next vacation.

With some of the biggest travel promotions of the year approaching, planning ahead could help travelers make the most of their 2027 adventures. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joined We Are Austin to share tips for finding travel deals, exploring new experiences and protecting vacation investments. For travelers already dreaming of an international getaway, the holiday shopping season can be an opportunity to explore upcoming travel promotions.

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Whether you're hoping to discover a new country, experience a different culture or check a dream destination off your bucket list, planning ahead gives you more time to compare itineraries, destinations and prices. EF Go Ahead Tours offers guided international travel experiences for those interested in exploring destinations with organized itineraries and group travel opportunities. Beyond traditional sightseeing, adventure-focused vacations offer travelers opportunities to experience destinations through outdoor activities and immersive experiences.

For those looking to add excitement to their 2027 travel plans, EF Adventures is another option to explore. From discovering new landscapes to embracing more active travel experiences, adventure trips can appeal to travelers who want something different from a typical vacation. Booking a vacation well in advance can be exciting, but it's also important to consider what happens if unexpected circumstances disrupt your plans.

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Travel protection is one option worth researching, particularly for travelers making significant reservations months before departure. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection provides travel insurance options for travelers looking to protect eligible prepaid travel expenses and prepare for certain unexpected situations. Before purchasing a policy, travelers should review coverage details, exclusions and eligibility requirements to understand what is and isn't protected.

Whether you're dreaming of an international tour, an outdoor adventure or simply taking a much-needed vacation, the upcoming holiday travel promotions offer a reason to start researching your 2027 getaway. Watch the full We Are Austin interview with travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore for more tips on finding travel deals, exploring new experiences and planning with confidence!

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