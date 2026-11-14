Plan by NY lawmakers to blackball The Post crumbles on Day One — Thanks to Brad Lander

New left wing Rep. Brad Lander (D-NY) broke with DSA socialists and his own staff on his first day on the job – by speaking to The Post!

New left-wing Rep. -elect Brad Lander broke with comrades in the Democratic Socialists of America, and his own staff, on his first day on the job — by speaking to The Post.

Some newly elected Democratic socialists were staging a quiet boycott of America’s favorite news outlet, but Lander bucked the ban right under the nose of his newly hired chief of staff, the incoming lower Manhattan/Northwest Brooklyn congressman told The Post. Lander, 57, recounted the episode, which happened Monday as he attended orientation sessions, where new lawmakers get assigned office space and learn the basics of congressional life. Unchained: Rep.

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-elect Brad Lander reveals how he violated a New York Post boycott by speaking to the storied publication even as his team sent a warning to New York socialist lawmakers that its reporters were on the prowl. He agreed to give a brief video interview to The Post his first day on the Hill, telling viewers that he was for House speaker and calling for a “unified party.

” He also gave a few early impressions of Congress — like sharing a bus ride with newly elected socialist Rather than keep his Post encounter under wraps, Lander promptly spilled the beans to socialist Rep. -elect Claire Valdez — who wants to “New York lawmakers Rep. -elect Claire Valdez , Darializa Avila Chevalier and Lander celebrated on the Capitol steps at the start of orientation for new members.

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Lander withstood a push to blackball The Post.

“I just talked to the Post reporters. They’re here doing the little videos,” he told the group. The news apparently didn’t go over well with his own team, which sent out an alert warning colleagues off America’s oldest continuously published daily paper, founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1801.

“That’s so funny because your chief just sent around an email telling us all to avoid The Post,” one new chief from the New York delegation responded. He didn’t specify which office squealed about the socialist boycott, which his own chief, Laura Hatalsky, denied directing. Lander, who knocked off Rep.

Dan Goldman in the Democratic primary, said he’s been dealing with The Post for years during his time in city politics despite “taking it on the chin” from time to time.