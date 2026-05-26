Plainfield man charged with hitting 5 CPD officers with car on Chicago's Near West Side

Chicago police said officers were on foot in the area dispersing a large crowd on Sunday just before 3:30 a.m. when the crash occurred.

A man was charged after Chicago police said that he hit and injured five officers on the city's Near West Side during the holiday weekend.

Rashad Johnson, 18, of Plainfield, Illinois, was charged with five felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, five felony counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one felony of criminal damage to property less than $500. Police said Johnson was identified as the suspect who allegedly had earlier driven a blue sedan into five Chicago Police Department officers in the 1200 block of S. Loomis Street.

Police said officers were on foot in the area dispersing a large crowd on Sunday just before 3:30 a.m. when the crash occurred. A gun was recovered from the car. CPD said Johnson was quickly taken into custody and subsequently charged accordingly.5 Chicago police officers hospitalized after being hit by car on Near West SideRiverside police say person drove into group during fight, killing 1 and injuring 3





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