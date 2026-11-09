Placebo's Brian Molko Postpones Two Shows After Milan Onstage Outburst

Placebo postpones Munich and Vienna shows after Brian Molko is diagnosed with acute laryngitis, following an onstage outburst at the Unipol Forum over fans filming the concert.

Placebo frontman Brian Molko had an angry outburst on stage at the Unipol Forum in Assago, Milan, on Friday after noticing fans filming the show despite his 'no camera' request. The singer, 53, had been unwell for about two weeks. On Monday, 9 November, the band's official Instagram page announced that Placebo's shows in Munich that night and in Vienna on Tuesday, 10 November, had been postponed because Molko was diagnosed with acute laryngitis.

The incident took place during the European leg of the band's 30th anniversary tour. Molko pointed at specific audience members he had seen recording, telling them they could not keep their phones out while he was performing while ill. He warned that people would be removed from the audience, and the crowd responded with cheers. He then said he had been sick for two weeks and had not cancelled a single show, before performing the Kate Bush cover Running Up That Hill with his back to the crowd.

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Why Molko Lost Patience With Filming at Milan

Molko's anger was directed at fans who ignored a clear request from the band. Placebo has been showing pre-show messages asking audiences to put their phones away, with one message reading 'You'll remember the moment, not the recording'. Despite those displays, many attendees continued to share footage from the concerts.

The contrast with the band's previous European date was stark. When Placebo performed at the Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki, Finland, on October 18, nobody filmed or photographed the concert. Molko was so pleased with the response that he thanked the crowd for respecting the band's wishes. Fans in Milan, by comparison, were left with a very different memory of the night, with some saying the onstage rant left them with a bitter taste.

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Other fans took a more sympathetic view. Several said they were worried about Molko's health and understood why he had become frustrated while performing through illness.

Band Statement and Medical Explanation

The band explained that Molko's condition worsened after he chose to keep performing. According to the statement shared by Placebo, Molko had been struggling with extreme flu symptoms but pushed on because he did not want to disappoint anyone. The band said he took a turn for the worse on Sunday, and a doctor was called that night.

After the doctor's visit on Monday morning, Molko was diagnosed with acute laryngitis. The band said that, on medical advice, he could not perform on Monday night or Tuesday and had been ordered to rest. The statement was signed by Molko and his bandmate Stefan Olsdal, 52, who apologised for the late postponement and acknowledged the disappointment for fans who had already bought tickets.

Molko and Olsdal said the band would do everything possible to reschedule the Munich and Vienna shows as soon as possible. Ticket holders were asked to keep their tickets, as they would be contacted directly with details of the new dates or refund information.

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Fan Reaction and What Happens Next for Tickets

Fans responded to the postponement with messages of support for Molko's recovery. One fan wrote that the singer had been pushing himself hard and needed to take a break to rest. Another said they had travelled to Vienna specifically for the show and that Molko's health mattered most. A third fan praised the Milan concert as absolutely amazing, wishing him a speedy recovery.

For ticket holders in Munich and Vienna, the immediate next step is waiting for direct communication from Placebo. The band has not yet announced replacement dates in the information provided, so buyers should keep their tickets until they receive official instructions on rescheduling or refunds.

The postponement also draws attention to the tour's wider run, which features tracks from the band's first two albums, Placebo and Without You I'm Nothing. Fans have been especially excited to hear live performances of My Sweet Prince and Nancy Boy, which the band has not played live in years, along with the new single Helen Keller. The band also released Placebo RE:CREATED, a special album featuring reworked versions of all ten tracks from its debut album, plus two bonus tracks.