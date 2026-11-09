Placebo Postpone Shows As Brian Molko Suffers Health Scare

Placebo cancels Munich and Vienna concerts after singer Brian Molko is diagnosed with acute laryngitis, following a heated incident in Milan where he confronted fans for filming during his illness.

Placebo has officially postponed two upcoming European concerts after lead singer Brian Molko was diagnosed with acute laryngitis, ending a tense run of performances on their 30th anniversary tour. The band confirmed the cancellation of their shows in Munich on Monday, 9th November, and Vienna on Tuesday, 10th November, citing urgent medical advice for the vocalist to rest completely.

Milan Concert Meltdown and Fan Confrontation

The announcement follows a volatile performance at the Unipol Forum in Assago, Milan, on Friday, where Brian Molko, aged 53, erupted in anger after spotting attendees recording the set. Despite repeated requests for the audience to respect a strict no-camera policy, the singer directed a harsh verbal rebuke at several individuals in the crowd, stating he had been battling illness for two weeks and would begin removing violators from the venue. He explicitly addressed the fans, shouting that he was performing despite suffering from symptoms he initially described as Covid-19, and warned that the behavior was unacceptable given his physical state.

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Medical Diagnosis and Immediate Cancellations

Following the Milan show, the condition of the frontman deteriorated rapidly, prompting the band to seek professional medical intervention. A doctor was called to their location last night, and upon examination this morning, the medical team diagnosed Brian Molko with acute laryngitis, a condition affecting the voice box that makes singing impossible and requires vocal rest. Consequently, the band was forced to call off the scheduled performances in Munich and Vienna, acknowledging the late notice and expressing sincere apologies to ticket holders for the disappointment caused.

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Stakeholder Statements and Ticket Instructions

Stefan Olsdal, aged 52, and Brian Molko issued a joint statement clarifying that Molko had attempted to push through extreme flu-like symptoms to avoid disappointing fans, but was ultimately ordered to stop performing. The musicians emphasized their commitment to resolving the situation, promising to do everything possible to reschedule the affected dates. They instructed attendees to retain their physical or digital tickets until further notice, with plans to communicate directly regarding either new concert dates or full refund options in the near future.

Contrasting Reactions and Tour Context

The enforcement of the no-camera rule has been a central theme of the 30th Anniversary Tour, with the band previously noting positive experiences in Helsinki, Finland, on October 18, where they thanked the audience for adhering to the request to preserve the live moment. The current tour features deep cuts from their early discography, including tracks from their debut album Placebo and Without You I'm Nothing, alongside new material like Helen Keller and reimagined versions from the Placebo RE:CREATED project. While some fans expressed frustration with the aggressive tone of the Milan incident, many others rushed online to offer support and well-wishes, prioritizing the artist's health over attendance at the cancelled shows in Munich and Vienna.