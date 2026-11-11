Placebo frontman Brian Molko snaps at fans in epic stage meltdown: ‘I’m talking to you, motherf–ker’

The singer was angered after seeing many concertgoers at his show filming and taking photos from the mosh pit.

Placebo frontman Brian Molko lost it with fans last week at his band’s gig in Milan, Italy, with footage of the meltdown now going viral on social media.

The singer, 53, was angered after seeing many concertgoers at his show filming and taking photos from the mosh pit at Unipol Forum, despite the band’s no-camera rule for their 30th anniversary tour. Indeed, in the lead up to their gigs, Placebo had been displaying pre-show messages asking fans to put away their phones and immerse themselves in the live experience. Placebo frontman Brian Molko lashed out at fans in Milan, Italy, over the band’s strict no-camera policy.

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“You’ll remember the moment, not the recording,” was the message flashed on screens at arenas. Yet many fans have been sharing clips from the shows, regardless. After performing their 1996 hit “Teenage Angst” at the Milan gig, Molko addressed the crowd, initially thanking those who had respected their request.

“We’d like to thank you all, well, almost all of you, for putting your phones away. Because in 1996, we didn’t have mobile phones,” he said from the stage while revealing he was suffering from COVID but decided to perform anyway. The singer, 53, blasted concertgoers for filming him from the mosh pit while he performed with COVID-19.

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“I’m here playing this concert for you, and you can’t put your f–king phone away? ” The rocker became more frustrated when only a few fans lowered their phones following his request, before shouting directly at audience members who continued filming.

“So if you and you and you can’t put your f–king phone away, when I’m up here with COVID-19 — I’m talking to YOU motherf–ker — we are going to start removing people from the f–king audience, do you understand? ”Corbis via Getty ImagesHowever, on Monday, the band’s managementthat Molko has been diagnosed with acute laryngitis and therefore the next two shows were being postponed.

“We are very sorry to announce Placebo’s shows in Munich tonight, Monday 9th November, and Vienna, Tuesday 10th November, have been postponed,” the statement read. “Brian has been struggling with extreme flu symptoms but has chosen to push on through and continue to perform shows because he didn’t want to disappoint anyone. Yesterday he took a turn for the worse and a doctor was called last night.

” Along with the statement, Molko and bandmate Stefan Olsdal also shared a personal message that read: “We are so sorry for this late postponement and we fully understand the disappointment this will cause all of you who’ve bought tickets. We will do everything we can to reschedule these shows as soon as possible. Thank you very much for your understanding.

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Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Placebo frontman Brian Molko lashed out at fans in Milan, Italy, over the band’s strict no-camera policy. The singer, 53, blasted concertgoers for filming him from the mosh pit while he performed with COVID-19.

Molko later developed acute laryngitis, forcing the band to postpone shows in Munich and Vienna.