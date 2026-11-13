Placebo Cancel European Tour Dates Due to Brian Molko Laryngitis

Placebo postpone shows in Budapest and Prague as singer Brian Molko suffers severe laryngitis. The band also canceled Munich and Vienna gigs earlier in November due to the illness.

British rock band Placebo has officially postponed two additional concerts during their European 30th anniversary tour. The cancellations affect shows in Budapest scheduled for Friday evening and Prague on Sunday. The decision comes after lead singer Brian Molko was diagnosed with severe laryngitis.

Molko Health Crisis Causes Tour Delays

The band confirmed that their frontman is unable to perform due to medical restrictions. A statement released by Placebo explained that Molko has been following medical advice for the past week. Despite taking prescribed actions, he has not recovered sufficiently to sing without risking long-term vocal damage.

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Doctors have ordered immediate rest to prevent further injury to his vocal cords. The singer will undergo a medical assessment on Monday morning to determine if future shows can proceed. This health issue follows an incident in Milan last week where Molko confronted fans about recording the concert.

Previous Cancellations in Munich and Vienna

This announcement adds to a series of last-minute cancellations earlier in the tour. Placebo had already postponed their concert in Munich on Monday, November 9. They subsequently canceled the Vienna show on Tuesday, November 10.

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The band cited acute laryngitis and extreme flu symptoms as the primary causes for these disruptions. An Instagram post from the band stated that Molko had chosen to push through his illness to avoid disappointing fans. However, his condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to a doctor being called during the previous shows.

Band Apologizes for Inconvenience to Fans

Brian Molko and his bandmate Stefan Olsdal expressed deep regret over the situation. They described themselves as heartbroken that they could not perform for audiences in Budapest and Prague. The musicians acknowledged the disappointment caused to fans who traveled from distant locations.

They assured supporters that they are doing everything possible to reschedule the postponed events. The band thanked their audience for the kindness and support shown during this difficult time. They emphasized that patience and understanding are appreciated while they address the health crisis.

Ticket Policies and Rescheduling Plans

Placebo has instructed ticket holders to retain their physical or digital passes. Fans will receive direct communication regarding new dates or refund options. The band committed to providing updates as soon as rescheduling details are confirmed.

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The controversy in Milan highlighted the tension between fans and the band's recording policy. Molko angrily confronted audience members who ignored the no-camera rule at the Unipol Forum. He warned that people would be removed from the venue if they continued filming.

Tour Context and Setlist Details

The current 30th anniversary tour focuses on the band's first two albums. Fans have enjoyed hearing rare tracks like My Sweet Prince and Nancy Boy live. The tour also includes their new song Helen Keller.

Previous shows in Helsinki demonstrated that audiences can respect the no-recording policy. Molko thanked fans in Finland for adhering to the rules and maintaining a shared live experience. The band continues to ask fans to put away phones to preserve the moment.