Placebo Cancel Budapest and Prague Shows Due to Brian Molko's Laryngitis

Placebo have cancelled two more European tour dates in Budapest and Prague. Brian Molko suffers severe laryngitis following a Milan incident. Details on refunds and rescheduling are included.

Placebo have cancelled another two shows during their European 30th anniversary tour due to singer Brian Molko suffering severe laryngitis. In a statement issued by Placebo on Friday, they announced the concert in Budapest later in the evening and Prague on Sunday have also been postponed.

The band already had to cancel gigs in Munich on Monday, November 9, and Vienna on Tuesday, November 10 at the last minute due to the illness. It comes after the singer, 53, suffered an epic meltdown on stage after catching fans flouting his no camera rule at the Unipol Forum in Assago, Milan last week.

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Medical Diagnosis and Tour Cancellation

Placebo have cancelled another two shows due to singer Brian Molko suffering severe laryngitis. Brian and Stefan Olsdal said they were heartbroken and apologised for the inconvenience of cancelling more shows at the eleventh hour. They said: We are heartbroken as we wanted nothing more than to play for you in Budapest and Prague this weekend, as was the case in Munich and Vienna, and we are so very sorry for the disappointment this will cause.

It was a different story when Placebo performed in Finland at the Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki on October 18. Brian was so delighted that no one filmed or took pictures of the concert and thanked the crowd for adhering to the bands wishes. The 30th anniversary tour features tracks from the bands first two albums, Placebo and Without You I Am Nothing.

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Brian Molko Stage Meltdown and Fan Conflict

Brian has been battling sickness for the last fortnight and was angered at his last concert in Milan after seeing multiple people filming the show despite asking them not to. Pointing at the crowd, he said: So if you and you and you cant put your f*****g phone away, when Im up here with Covid-19.

Im talking to YOU motherf****r, we are going to start removing people from the f*****g audience, do you understand as the crowd erupted in cheers. He continued: Ive been sick for two weeks and I have not cancelled a show.

It comes after the singer, 53, suffered an epic meltdown on stage after catching fans flouting his no camera rule at the Unipol Forum in Assago, Milan last week. The band have been displaying pre-show messages asking fans to put away their phones to maintain a shared live experience during their 30th Anniversary Tour.

Ticket Refund and Rescheduling Procedures

Fans have been told to keep hold of tickets and will be advised of rescheduled dates or refunds. Brian has been battling sickness for the last fortnight and was angered at his last concert in Milan after seeing multiple people filming the show despite asking them not to. The band have been displaying pre-show messages asking fans to put away their phones to maintain a shared live experience but not everyone has stuck to the rules.

On Monday, the Placebo Instagram page announced that Brian has been diagnosed with acute laryngitis and therefore the next two shows were being postponed. The post read: We are very sorry to announce Placebos shows in Munich tonight, Monday 9th November, and Vienna, Tuesday 10th November, have been postponed.

The band have been displaying pre-show messages asking fans to put away their phones to maintain a shared live experience during their 30th Anniversary Tour. The messages read: You will remember the moment, not the recording, but many fans have been sharing content from the shows regardless. Brian then proceeded to perform their Kate Bush cover Running Up That Hill with his back to the crowd.

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Band Statement and Tour Impact

A statement from Brian and his bandmate Stefan Olsdal, 52, read: We are so sorry for this late postponement and we fully understand the disappointment this will cause all of you who have bought tickets. We will do everything we can to reschedule these shows as soon as possible.

Thank you very much for your understanding. Please keep hold of your tickets and you will be advised directly regarding rescheduled dates or refunds. Thank you. Fans have been delighted to hear the band performing tracks live for the first time in years, such as My Sweet Prince and Nancy Boy, as well as their brand new track Helen Keller.

Cause of Illness and Doctor's Orders

It was read: Brian was diagnosed with severe laryngitis last weekend and has been taking all the appropriate action as advised and prescribed by doctors over the past week but has very frustratingly not recovered sufficiently for doctors to allow him to perform.

On medical advice he needs more rest before he should sing without danger of long term damage. He will be assessed again on Monday morning. It was read: Brian has been struggling with extreme flu symptons but has chosen to push on through and continue to perform shows because he did not want to disappoint anyone.

Yesterday he took a turn for the worse and a doctor was called last night. He saw the doctor this morning and has been diagnosed with acute laryngitis. It is on medical advice that he cannot perform tonight or tomorrow and has been ordered to rest.