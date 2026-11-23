The PKK/KCK organization has vacated 14 shelters in northern Iraq's Hakurk region as part of Turkey's ongoing national solidarity and security initiative aimed at long-term peace.

Turkish security sources have confirmed that the PKK/KCK terrorist organization has vacated 14 additional shelters in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. This withdrawal represents a significant development in the ongoing process designed to strengthen national solidarity and social integration. The move is also intended to promote regional security, stability, and lasting peace across the area.

Specific Shelters Vacated in Hakurk Region

According to sources on Monday, the vacated locations include Ciger Tepe, Serif, Aliser, Kendekola, PAJK, Baran Ammunition Depot, Hinere/Hospital, Tailoring Workshop, Mazlum Dogan, Practical Management, Ammunition Depot, Yusuf-Asayis, Hemin, and Cesur. These facilities are situated within the Hakurk sector, which has historically been a focal point for militant activity.

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The National Defence Ministry of Turkey announced that caves and shelters in these specific areas would be rendered unusable. This action is part of a broader strategy to eliminate infrastructure that poses a potential conflict risk to Turkey's security. The ministry's statement underscores the commitment to dismantling the logistical capabilities of the organization in the region.

Progress on Disarmament and Security Stability

Security sources indicate that these developments demonstrate tangible progress toward completing disarmament. Disarmament is described as one of the first and most important stages of the broader process. The vacating of these shelters is seen as a critical milestone that contributes to the national security and political stability of countries in the region.

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Previous withdrawals included the Hebat, Yajk, Sabri, and Sason areas in northern Iraq's Metina and Baze regions, which occurred on October 8, 2026. These earlier actions laid the groundwork for the current phase of the operation. The sequential nature of these withdrawals suggests a structured and coordinated approach to reducing the organization's operational footprint.

Social Integration and Economic Reorientation Goals

The vacating of shelters is closely linked to the objectives of the National Solidarity and Social Integration Coordination Board and its subcommittees. These bodies monitor positive developments to facilitate the reintegration of individuals who return to Turkey under legally established conditions. The process is based on principles of democracy, inclusiveness, and reconciliation.

Officials emphasize that this social integration framework will help reintegrate previously underutilized human potential into society. By focusing on reintegration, the government aims to address the root causes of conflict and promote long-term social cohesion. This approach is designed to transform former combatants into productive members of society.

Resource Reallocation for Future Development

The sources highlighted that the current developments allow for a substantial redirection of economic resources. Funds previously allocated to other areas can now be directed toward Turkey's prosperity and future development. This shift in resource allocation is expected to support economic growth and infrastructure projects that benefit the broader population.

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The realistic and carefully managed approach has already achieved several critical milestones. Each positive development monitored by the coordination board brings the process closer to its ultimate goals. The emphasis on a structured timeline ensures that each step is thoroughly evaluated before proceeding to the next phase of the integration strategy.

The ongoing efforts reflect a commitment to a comprehensive solution that addresses both immediate security concerns and long-term societal challenges. By focusing on disarmament, reintegration, and economic reallocation, the initiative aims to create a stable and prosperous environment. The continued monitoring of these developments ensures that the process remains on track to achieve its stated objectives.