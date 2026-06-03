PJ Kids: A Family Music Project Born from Passion and Dedication

Periko & Jessi León, a real-life couple and musicians, have rebranded as PJ Kids with their 5-year-old son Milo. Their second album has been launched, marking the first project with Milo playing the drums on all seven tracks.

Periko & Jessi León , a real-life couple and musicians, have rebranded as PJ Kids with their 5-year-old son Milo . The family band now consists of Periko on guitar, León on vocals, and Milo on drums.

Their second album has been launched, marking the first project with Milo playing the drums on all seven tracks. The bilingual children's project includes songs about manners, facing fears, believing in oneself, coexisting, dreaming big, and a nearly five-minute-long meditation for kids. Milo's musical gift was discovered as early as 11 months old, and he began naturally having jam sessions with his parents at home when he turned 3 years old.

He now receives professional lessons once a week to sharpen his skills. At only 5, Milo and his parents have already performed for a live audience at many coveted venues in Miami, including The Fillmore and James L. Knight Center. PJ Kids has also racked up nearly 40,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel since launching in spring 2025, and has collaborated with famed personalities in the Latin children's entertainment realm.

The talented parents, who were nominated for best new artist at the 2014 Latin Grammys, emphasize balance in the project, arranging playdates and adapting to Milo's schedule and whims. With an organic, natural, and family-first mentality, PJ Kids has now grown beyond a simple passion project, and doors have opened effortlessly with opportunities coming their way. The project's success is a testament to the power of a crystal-clear vision and the beauty of family collaboration.

The family band's music is a reflection of their values, with songs that promote good manners, self-confidence, and the importance of believing in oneself. As a result, the project has become a source of inspiration for many, and a shining example of the impact that a family's passion and dedication can have on the world of children's entertainment. With their unique sound and message, PJ Kids is poised to make a lasting impression on the music industry and beyond.

The project's success is a reminder that with hard work, determination, and a clear vision, anything is possible, and that the power of family collaboration can lead to incredible achievements. As the family band continues to grow and evolve, their music will undoubtedly inspire and uplift many, and their legacy will be a testament to the enduring power of family and creativity





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PJ Kids Periko & Jessi León Milo Family Music Project Children's Entertainment

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