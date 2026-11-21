The former TCU Horned Frog had quite the homecoming to Fort Worth Thursday night.

Texas A&M Aggies guard PJ Haggerty drives to the basket against the SE Louisiana Lions at Reed Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectof when he dropped 29 points against another purple school he used to play for, as the Aggies defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth Thursday night in an overtime thriller.

How Texas A&M's Newest Aggie Led Them to Victory Over TCU Texas A&M Aggies guard PJ Haggerty goes to the basket during the first half against the Northern Kentucky Norse at Reed Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Entering halftime, the Aggies were trailing the Horned Frogs 51-39 thanks to TCU's elite perimeter shooting.

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The team's margin for error was shrinking drastically as the game went on, and the typical rhythm their offense operated at simply wasn't enough to keep up with the Horned Frogs. This fact makes Haggerty's production all the more incredible. He wasn't finishing a comeback for A&M; he was helping change the nature of the possessions themselves. Haggerty was able to create separation on his own, which helped him generate shots without needing a perfect advantage.

He also sustained the pressure on the Horned Frogs' defense, not giving them a break in any way or form and remaining a viable scoring threat. By the 11:27 mark in the second half, thanks to Haggerty's variety of mid-range pull-ups and floaters, the Aggies had cut the deficit from 12 points to just two.

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The guard's mid-range game was the biggest positive for the Aggies Thursday night, as he was able to both finish strong at the rim and also knock down shots from the outside, going two-for-three from three-point land. Unfortunately, the only three that he missed was a shot at the buzzer that did not find the bottom of the net. Points weren't the only way Haggerty played a role offensively.

He also led the team with seven assists, proving that he was capable of recognizing and exploiting defensive attention as opposed to treating every possession as a shot of his own. He was able to use his teammates effectively when the TCU defense zeroed in on him, and Haggerty made them pay for it.

The most revealing part of the game was in the later possessions, especially when Haggerty assisted Jordan Pope on a layup to give A&M the lead with just over two minutes left in regulation, and Haggerty also added a trio of free throws in the overtime period. Haggerty was able to show in crunch time that he isn't just a high-volume scorer; he can function as emergency offensive infrastructure just as well.

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.