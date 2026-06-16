Pizza Hut, the 68-year-old chain that has long struggled with growing competition and outdated restaurants, will be sold for $2.7 billion by parent company Yum Brands.

Pizza Hut, where sales have lagged with arrival of delivery culture, will be sold for $2.7 billion Pizza Hut, the 68-year-old chain that has long struggled with growing competition and outdated restaurants, will be sold for $2.7 billion by parent company Yum Brands.

McDonald’s is frying up some apple pies to honor America’s 250th birthday. The company said Tuesday it’s bringing back fried apple pies for the first time in more than three decades. They’ll be available at most U.S. restaurants for a limited time starting June 23. McDonald’s is one of several fast food companies offering semiquincentennial FORT WORTH, Texas — The Catholic school tour ended, and Maria Contreras felt an overwhelming desire to enroll her 7-year-old.

But first, a difficult question for the principal. The second grader has trouble focusing. He doesn’t listen to teachers and runs around the classroom, she explained. Could he be expelled?

More families across the Knicks’ long-awaited championship brings ‘camaraderie and craziness’ to NYC. Fans hope it continues NEW YORK — In the final moments before the Knicks ended their 53-year NBA championship drought, Yolanda Matos found herself hosting a scrum of anxious New Yorkers on the sidewalk outside her Brooklyn home. Heads lowered in quiet prayer. Boxes of pizza passed from people in jerseys to people in suits.

And Matos — BUTLER, Mo. — Several of the skydivers killed when their plane crashed moments after taking off from a Missouri airfield had jumped before and they belonged to a community with a unique bond, one friend said.

The plane carrying a pilot and 11 passengers crashed in a field and burst into flames Sunday, killing June is National Men’s Health Month: Advancing prostate cancer treatment while preserving quality of life One in eight men will hear the words"you have prostate cancer" in their lifetime. Unfortunately, many men tend to overlook the importance of preventative care. When is the best time to see whales in the Salish Sea?

Each of the four whale species in our waters follows its own seasonal rhythm, and understanding those patterns is the key to planning your experience. Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic.

Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.





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Struggling Pizza Hut restaurant chain will be sold for $2.7 billionYum Brands is selling Pizza Hut in two deals worth $2.7 billion

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