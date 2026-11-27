Dan Carney, who co-founded Pizza Hut with his brother nearly seven decades ago, has died.

Dan Carney, who cofounded Pizza Hut with his brother nearly seven decades ago, has died. He was 95. Wichita State University, Carney's alma mater, announced his death earlier this month.

The school said he died on Nov. 13. Carney and his younger brother, Frank, launched the first Pizza Hut in Wichita, Kansas, back in 1958. They were both students, according to the university, and used a $600 loan from their mother to open one small restaurant at the time.

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“The sign out front only had room for eight letters and, just like that, Pizza Hut was born,” Pizza Hut's website notes. Their business quickly found success, and franchised locations grew Pizza Hut's reach. Pizza Hut’s familiar red roof debuted in 1969 and by 1971 it was the top pizza chain in the world by sales. The company's website boasted nearly 20,000 locations worldwide as of the end of last year.