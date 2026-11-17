From a $600 loan to a $300 million PepsiCo sale, Dan Carney helped build Pizza Hut into the world's largest pizza chain, now embracing its nostalgic past.

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Dan Carney at the age of 95 marks the end of an era for one of America's most recognizable restaurant chains — a brand that is now turning to its past to attract a new generation of customers. What began as a small pizza restaurant in Wichita, Kansas, in 1958 grew into a global empire known for its distinctive red roofs, family dining rooms and nostalgic atmosphere.

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Carney and his younger brother, Frank, borrowed $600 from their mother, Mary, and purchased secondhand equipment to open their first Pizza Hut, according to the Kansas Historical Society. Pizza Hut co-founder Dan Carney, pictured here at Wichita State University in 2017, has died at the age of 95. Six years later, the brothers sold Pizza Hut to PepsiCo for approximately $300 million.

As the chain expanded, it developed a recognizable identity, including Pizza Pete, a mustachioed cartoon mascot sporting a checkered neckerchief, apron and hat. The character was created by Ed Pointer, an illustrator and fraternity brother of Dan Carney, according to Wichita State University's Pizza Hut Museum. RESTAURANTS BRING BACK OLD-SCHOOL HOSPITALITY AS NOSTALGIA TAKES HOLD ACROSS AMERICAFor generations of Americans, a trip to Pizza Hut meant more than grabbing a slice.

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It was a destination for birthday parties, family dinners and celebrations. Dan Carney, left, and brother Frank Carney opened the first Pizza Hut location in Wichita, Kansas, in 1958. Here they are seen posing for a photograph outside the original building. Nearly seven decades after its founding, some Pizza Hut franchisees are betting that the chain's past could help shape its future.

, which began around 2017, brings back the familiar atmosphere of the 1980s and 1990s, complete with checkerboard tablecloths, Tiffany-style lamps and other vintage touches. The throwback restaurants have become a hit with customers, some traveling hours to relive childhood memories. In Homosassa Springs, Florida, dine-in sales more than doubled after a restaurant was converted to the classic format, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported.

Today, the original 1958 Pizza Hut building stands on the campus of Wichita State University, where it serves as a museum celebrating the chain's history. The building was relocated to the university in 1986 and became a museum featuring memorabilia and artifacts from the company's early years. Visitors can even pose for photographs with a likeness of Pizza Pete, whose image remains a permanent fixture at the museum.

The original Pizza Hut was transformed into a museum, which is housed on the campus of Wichita State University in Kansas. Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. He covers various lifestyle topics, with an emphasis on food and drink.