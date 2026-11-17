Dan Carney borrowed $600 from his mother to open the first Pizza Hut with his brother Frank in Wichita, Kansas, in 1958, then sold the global chain to PepsiCo for $300 million.

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He is survived by Gayla, his wife of 25 years, five children, three stepchildren, 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, among other relatives. Dan Carney, who borrowed $600 from his mother to open a small Kansas pizza restaurant with his younger brother and turned it into the Carney was just 26 when he and his younger brother, Frank, opened their first Pizza Hut in Wichita in 1958, using money borrowed from their mother.

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The brothers begana year later, expanded internationally in 1970 and sold the chain to PepsiCo for $300 million in 1977, according to Wichita State University. Carney died Friday, Nov. 13, surrounded by his family, according to an obituary published by Cozine Memorial Group. A cause of death was not specified. Dan Carney, pictured left, and his younger brother Frank, started the pizza chain after securing a $600 loan from their mother in 1958.

Frank died in 2020. , Carney grew up in Wichita as one of 12 siblings. He graduated from Wichita University with a degree in business and economics and later earned an MBA from Wichita State University. He also served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.

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The brothers' restaurant began in a small building at the corner of Bluff and Kellogg in Wichita, at a time when pizza was still relatively unfamiliar to many American diners. The original restaurant building was eventually moved to the Wichita State University campus, where it reopened as the Pizza Hut Museum in 2018.

He credited the franchisees who helped build the company, saying the museum celebrated not only the brothers' accomplishments but also those who "shared risks and ambition in building a global organization.

" Despite his business success, Carney remained deeply involved in his hometown, serving on more than 35 business, church, educational and community boards, according to his obituary. He spent more than 50 years as chairman of the board for the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas and was recognized for his philanthropy and service to Wichita.

"Giving back is the real measure of accomplishment — making a difference in the lives of others is the most meaningful evaluation of success," Carney often said,"When you win at something, you owe something back to the community," Carney once said, according to the university. Carney married his college sweetheart, Beverly Singleton, in 1954, and the couple raised six children.

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Following her death in 1998, he married Gayla Wagnon Coulter in 2001.