Dan Carney, the entrepreneur and philanthropist who co-founded Pizza Hut alongside his brother almost 70 years ago, has died at the age of 95 – as tributes pour in to the “visionary leader.”

Dan Carney, the entrepreneur and philanthropist who co-founded Pizza Hut alongside his brother almost 70 years ago, has died at the age of 95 – as tributes pour in to the “visionary leader.

” Carney, who was born in Kansas City, Missouri, was surrounded by his “large and devoted family” when he “peacefully went to be with his Lord” on Friday, his familyCarney, who co-founded the iconic restaurant chain when he was just 26 after borrowing $600 from his mom, died five years after his business partner, Frank Carney, passed away in December 2020 at 82 following a battle with pneumonia.

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Wichita State University﻿ / Facebook The businessman – who was one of 12 siblings – was guided by “faith and family” during his childhood, waking up early to take part in the 6:30 a.m. Mass before the school, before going on to receive his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wichita State University in 1953. He served two years in the Air Force as a first lieutenant and received his master’s degree in 2004 – some 51 years after his first graduation.

Carney married his childhood sweetheart, Beverly Singleton, in February 1954 and shared six children and 12 grandchildren before her death in 1998. The entrepreneur wasn’t just known for his business acumen – he was also a philanthropist, serving as chair of the Board of the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas.

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“Dan was a devoted husband and father who shared a special bond with each of his children. Whether snow skiing in Colorado, boating at the lake cabin, playing tennis, racquetball, basketball, polo or golf, Dan created a lifetime of memories with those he loved most,” the obit said.

“Through all the joys and complexities of life, his family always knew they could depend on his quiet understanding and compassionate heart. Wichita State University﻿ / Facebook “Those who knew him best admired his quiet strength, steady presence, and deep sense of responsibility. His word was trusted completely – his yes meant yes, and his no meant no,” the obit continued.

“He will be remembered as a visionary leader, trusted mentor, loyal friend, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather – but above all, as a humble servant of God. ”The restaurant brand founded by the brothers has been hailed as ‘one of Wichita’s greatest entrepreneurial business success stories. ’He received a $600 loan from his mom and the first location opened on the Wichita State University campus.

The restaurant building is now home to the Pizza Hut Museum, which opened on April 30, 2018, and is free to enter.

“Seeing that little building, so full of memories, on the WSU campus is humbling,” Carney said at the time of the museum’s opening,“The museum represents an example of entrepreneurship that began in Wichita and at what was then Wichita University. It showcases not only the challenges and achievements of my brother and me, but also the dedicated franchisees who shared risks and ambition in building a global organization.

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” The brothers’ pizza venture was a risk at the time as the Italian dish was “relatively unknown to most diners,” the university said. But just a year after launching, the entrepreneurial duo broke into franchising before going global in 1970. The brand was bought by PepsiCo for $300 million in 1977 before Frank Carney resigned as Pizza Hut CEO in 1980. The obit described Pizza Hut as “one of Wichita’s greatest entrepreneurial business success stories.

”“He was a man of legendary integrity, and generosity—an investor not just in enterprises, but in people.

“A handshake from Dan was as binding as any contract. He was beloved by his Pizza Hut family, who shared what he fondly called ‘a common pizza sauce running through our veins. ’ His kindness, mentorship, and unshakable loyalty inspired all who knew him. ”Carney is survived by his “beloved wife soulmate” Gayla Coulter – whom he married in 2001.

“Together they enjoyed traveling, serving their community with a shared passion, and the cherished time spent surrounded by their loving blended family and dear friends,” the obit said. Wichita State, his alma mater, said Carney was “deeply committed to ” for more than seven decades.

“Through his humility, wisdom and unwavering belief in the power of giving back, Dan shaped the lives of those who had the privilege to learn from him, work alongside him and benefit from his mentorship,” a Facebook post,