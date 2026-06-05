Pizza From a Balcony: A Unique and Successful Venture in Oslo, Norway

A man in Oslo, Norway, has started a pizza delivery business from his balcony, where he and a team of volunteers sell pizzas to customers waiting below. The business, called Pizza From a Balcony, has been a huge success, with hundreds of customers served and millions of stomachs rumbling across the internet.

A man in Oslo , Norway , has started a pizza delivery business from his balcony, where he and a team of volunteers sell pizzas to customers waiting below.

The business, called Pizza From a Balcony, was started by Petter Gran, a 30-year-old freelance consultant, who was inspired by the conversations he could hear from his balcony while watching his brother and father build a table. Gran and his team use a pulley system to lower pizzas down to customers, who must shout up their orders to have their name added to the waiting list.

The business has been a huge success, with hundreds of customers served and millions of stomachs rumbling across the internet. Gran's impulsive nature and desire for fun things to do led him to start the business, which he initially planned to run for just a few events before ending it.

However, with the number of customers rising and positive feedback ascending, Gran decided to keep the business going. The business is registered with the Norwegian Food Safety Authority and uses a mobile payment app to ensure payment is made. Gran believes the trust-based system is a key factor in the business's success, as customers trust that he follows food hygiene and that they will not get food poisoning.

The business has also been well-received by neighbors, who are served first as a gesture of gratitude. With the business running smoothly and a team of over 30 volunteers, Pizza From a Balcony is a unique and successful venture that showcases the best of human nature. Two years on, the pop-up has become a well-oiled machine and continues to thrive, with fans eagerly awaiting the next selling times via social media.

Gran's passion for his business and his desire to bring people together has made Pizza From a Balcony a beloved fixture in the community, and it continues to inspire others to take risks and pursue their passions





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Pizza From A Balcony Oslo Norway Balcony Pizza Delivery Unique Business Venture Trust-Based System Food Safety Authority Mobile Payment App

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