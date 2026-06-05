Pizza delivery driver shot, killed after order to vacant Northeast Philadelphia home

Philadelphia police are investigating after a 28-year-old pizza delivery driver was shot and killed outside a vacant property in Northeast Philadelphia.

A 28-year-old pizza delivery driver was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia after police said he delivered an order to a vacant home on Edgeley Street.

Investigators said surveillance video shows the driver walking with pizza boxes while being followed by two people in dark clothing. Police said they found unopened pizza boxes and a bag inside the vacant property and recovered ballistic evidence outside. Police said the delivery was made to a vacant property at the Raymond Rosen Homes. PHILADELPHIAA 28-year-old pizza delivery driver was shot and killed after making a delivery to a vacant property in Northeast Philadelphia, according to police.

Police said officers found the 28-year-old victim lying unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said the victim was delivering pizza to a property at the Raymond Rosen Homes. Surveillance video showed the delivery driver walking with pizza boxes while being followed by two people wearing dark clothing, according to police. One of them was wearing a dark backpack.

Investigators said the food did not appear to have been opened or touched. Police believe the driver was able to deliver the order to the vacant property before he was shot outside. What we don't know:Investigators have not said how the driver got inside the vacant property or whether someone let him in. Police said there are several cameras in the area, and investigators are reviewing surveillance video.





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