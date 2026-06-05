Pizza delivery driver shot, killed after dropping off order to vacant unit in Philadelphia: Police

Authorities say the 28-year-old man was found shot in the head after just completing a delivery to a vacant unit.

ByPolice are investigating a deadly shooting involving a pizza delivery driver in North Philadelphia. It happened at the Raymond Rosen Homes on the 2300 block of Edgley Street around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities say the 28-year-old man was found shot in the head after just completing a delivery to a vacant unit.

"From looking at the pizza boxes, we were able to identify the pizza shop," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department. At the scene, police recovered three spent shell casings, just inches away from where the victim was found. Inside the vacant apartment, officers found three pizza boxes and a bag, which appeared to be untouched, leading investigators to believe that the victim successfully delivered the items before being shot outside.

While officials say the shooting wasn't caught on camera, they say you can see the delivery driver walking with the boxes while being followed by two people wearing dark clothing. One of the people following the victim appeared to be carrying a dark backpack. No one is in custody and police are investigating. Copyright © 2026 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.





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