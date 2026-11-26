Singer Pixie Lott and husband Oliver Cheshire celebrate the House of Creed Christmas campaign at Ronnie Scott's, marking a glamorous night in London with other high-profile guests.

Singer Pixie Lott, aged 35, turned heads in a shimmering gold gown during a glamorous date night with her husband Oliver Cheshire at the iconic Ronnie Scott's jazz club on Wednesday. The figure-hugging dress highlighted her slender physique as she attended the event to celebrate The House of Creed's Christmas campaign. Cheshire, 38, dressed sharply in a grey jumper and black leather jacket, wrapping his arm around his wife as they enjoyed the evening. The couple, who married in 2022, have been raising their family in the public eye, with the singer recently welcoming their second child.

Celebrity Couple Celebrates Holiday Season

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire are the central figures in this celebration of the House of Creed Christmas campaign at Ronnie Scott's. The singer's choice of attire was widely noted for its glitz and elegance, fitting for the high-profile nature of the gathering. Cheshire complemented the occasion with a dapper appearance that suited the upscale venue. Their presence added star power to the event, which attracted other notable figures from the entertainment and sports worlds. The evening served as a festive occasion for the couple, who have navigated life in the spotlight together since their romance began.

Also read Richard Osman Reveals He Had No Role in Wife Ingrid Oliver's Casting in The Thursday Murder Club Film

Wedding History and Family Life

The couple's journey to marriage involved significant delays due to external circumstances, finally culminating in June 2022 at Ely Cathedral. Pixie Lott previously explained that they chose to postpone their nuptials to ensure they could invite all desired guests without pandemic restrictions. She emphasized her desire for their wedding to be a big party rather than a limited event. Before their wedding, Oliver Cheshire proposed six years after they first met at a Select Model catwalk show in 2010. The proposal took place on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London, marking the beginning of their long-term commitment.

Their family has grown recently, with Pixie Lott welcoming her second child with Oliver in October of the previous year. While they have not yet revealed the name of their new baby, the couple are also parents to their son Albert, who is now three years old. The addition of their second child has become a focal point in their personal lives, though they maintain privacy regarding specific details like the baby's name. Their family dynamic reflects a balance between high-profile careers and private family moments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Relationship Insights and Trust

Pixie Lott has shared insights into what makes her relationship with Oliver Cheshire endure despite their demanding careers. She described their romance as working because of complete trust, a necessity given their hectic schedules. Both partners often work thousands of miles apart, a situation that has existed since the beginning of their relationship. Lott noted that while being away from each other is hard, they are accustomed to the challenge. She believes that without this foundational trust, their relationship would be significantly more difficult to maintain.

The singer also reflected on the nature of relationships in general, stating that there are no real rules and that each couple must find their own path. She contrasted her experience with friends who date many people, noting that her own journey has been with the first person she started dating. Her advice to others is to go with the flow if the connection feels right. This perspective underscores the stability she has found with Cheshire, allowing them to thrive despite the pressures of fame.

Other Notable Guests and Venues

The event at Ronnie Scott's featured other prominent guests, including former rugby player Chris Robshaw and his wife Camilla Kerslake. The couple enjoyed the night out together, joining the festivities at the famous venue. Earlier in the week, Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire were also seen party hopping around London after attending the star-studded Christmas tree unveiling at Claridge's. These appearances highlight their active participation in London's social and cultural calendar during the holiday season. Pixie mingled with other celebrities such as Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, further cementing her presence in high-society circles.