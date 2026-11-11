Pixi Beauty shares three simple steps for a radiant, sun-kissed glow

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Who doesn't love a quick and affordable glow-up? Whether you're getting ready for brunch, heading out for the day or simply looking to refresh your beauty routine, achieving radiant skin doesn't have to be complicated!

From a natural flush of color to a soft bronzed finish and luminous highlights, Pixi Beauty's On-the-Glow collection makes it easy to achieve a fresh, glowing look without spending hours in front of the mirror. Pixi Beauty focuses on creating products with skin-loving ingredients that enhance your natural beauty while helping your skin look and feel its best. The On-the-Glow collection features convenient, easy-to-use sticks designed for everyday beauty routines.

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Each product is available in four flattering shades, allowing beauty lovers to find their perfect match or mix and match their favorites. Formulated with ginseng, aloe vera and fruit extracts, the collection helps hydrate and condition the skin while delivering a radiant finish. The first step to a fresh-faced glow is adding a pop of color! Pixi's viral On-the-Glow Blush is designed for both cheeks and lips, making it a versatile addition to any makeup bag.

With just one sweep, the blush creates a natural-looking flush that brings warmth and color to your complexion. Step two: Warm up your look with On-the-Glow BronzeOn-the-Glow Bronze creates a soft, sun-kissed look without shimmer, giving skin a naturally bronzed appearance. Courtney recommends blending the product anywhere the sun would naturally hit your face for a warm, effortless finish. The final step is all about highlighting your favorite features!

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Apply the product to the tops of your cheeks, the bridge of your nose and your brow bones for a radiant, lit-from-within appearance. One of the best things about Pixi's On-the-Glow collection is its convenience. The portable sticks make it easy to create a complete glowing look at home or touch up your makeup throughout the day.

Whether you're heading to the beach, meeting friends for brunch or getting ready for a busy day, these three simple steps can help you achieve an effortless, sun-kissed finish.

"I didn't want to hear what he had to say. He had taken lives," Kaylub Giamanco told CBS News.

"I said, ‘F--- you. '"Mayor Kirk Watson announced in a post on X that Austin Transit Partnership will begin planning a possible light rail extension to Austin-Bergstrom InternationalKyle police sergeant among 2 killed in Comal County rollover crash A Kyle police sergeant was one of two people killed early Sunday when a pickup truck carrying three of the department’s off-duty officers rolled over in Comal CThe Lower Colorado River Authority has opened floodgates at Wirtz and Starcke dams to move floodwaters from the Llano River downstream into Lake Travis. As of 12