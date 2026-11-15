Pixel Tag vs Galaxy SmartTag 3: Best Bluetooth Tracker Comparison

Compare the Google Pixel Tag and Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 3. We analyze battery life, network size, and compatibility to help you choose the right Android tracker.

Google and Samsung have officially launched competing Bluetooth trackers, giving Android users a direct choice between the Pixel Tag and the Galaxy SmartTag 3. Both devices utilize a crowdsourced network to locate lost items and share pricing, yet they differ significantly in how they operate across different ecosystems.

Network Size And Device Reach

Google states that the Find Hub network powering the Pixel Tag includes at least one billion active devices. Samsung reports that over 900 million devices can support the Galaxy Find Network for the SmartTag 3. This larger network gives the Pixel Tag a potential advantage in locating items in densely populated areas with diverse Android hardware.

Also read Should you make the switch to Samsung Galaxy from Google Pixel?

Battery Life Comparison And Duration

Both trackers use a standard CR2032 coin cell battery, but Samsung claims superior longevity for its hardware. The Galaxy SmartTag 3 operates for 550 days in regular mode and up to 790 days in Power Saving Mode. In contrast, Google tests the Pixel Tag to run for more than one year. The Samsung device offers longer intervals between battery replacements for users who prioritize convenience.

Feature Set And Smart Home Integration

The Galaxy SmartTag 3 includes advanced functionalities that the Pixel Tag currently lacks. Users can configure geofencing alerts to notify them when the tracker enters or leaves a specific location. The device also alerts owners if it moves while marked as lost. Furthermore, the SmartTag 3 can act as a trigger for other devices within the SmartThings ecosystem, offering deeper automation capabilities.

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Compatibility Requirements And Ecosystem Lock

Google designed the Pixel Tag to work with any Android phone updated to at least Android 9. This includes devices from manufacturers like Samsung and Motorola. Samsung restricted the Galaxy SmartTag 3 to its own devices, excluding broader compatibility. The Pixel Tag ensures continued functionality even if a user switches to a different Android manufacturer later.

Recommendation Based On Brand Loyalty

Users with a Samsung Galaxy phone should choose the Galaxy SmartTag 3 for its extended battery life and extra automation features. Owners of non-Samsung Android devices should select the Pixel Tag to access the larger Find Hub network. The Pixel Tag remains the practical choice for users who value cross-brand compatibility and a broader search grid for lost items.