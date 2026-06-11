Pixar's Upcoming Movie Gatto Release Date Shifted

Pixar's upcoming movie Gatto has seen its release date shift, with the movie about a black cat moving up on its original release date of 2025.

Pixar 's upcoming movie Gatto has seen its release date shift , with the movie about a black cat moving up on its original release date of 2025.

The film is directed by Enrico Casarosa, who previously helmed Pixar's Luca. The official synopsis for Gatto reads, 'In Gatto, after years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city of Venice, Italy, Nero begins to question whether he's lived the right lives. Indebted to Rocco, the local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose—unless Venice gets the better of him first.

' The Gatto teaser trailer shows Nero getting mixed up with a cat mob inside the feline-run underbelly of Venice, Italy. The additional voice cast of the animated movie also features Laurence Fishburne, who voices the ruthless mob boss cat, Rocco. The movie is produced by Andrea Warren, with Pete Docter serving as executive producer.

What makes this movie unique for Pixar is that it features a new hand-painted style of animation to provide a more immersive presentation of a Venice-themed location in the story. Following Gatto, Disney and Pixar's upcoming slate includes the third installment in the Incredibles franchise. As for this year's slate, it is set to come out next week, on June 19, 2026.

Directed by Andrew Stanton, it will bring back fan-favorite toy characters such as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, and Duke Caboom. Minu Kumar Tomar is an Entertainment and Gaming writer at Evolve Media, covering a variety of trending news. He brings his passion and expertise on popular video games and movies to write captivating pieces for the readers.

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Disney announced the release date for an untitled mystery Pixar movie, which will come out nearly a year after Luca





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Pixar Gatto Release Date Shift Venice Cat Mob Rocco Hand-Painted Style Of Animation Incredibles Franchise Buzz Lightyear Woody Jessie Duke Caboom The Furious The Housemaid's Secret Wonder Woman Ana Nogueira David Ayer's Heart Of The Beast Nicolas Winding Refn's Her Private Hell Luca

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