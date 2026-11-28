Explore the definitive ranking of Pixar Animation Studios' most memorable opening scenes, from Coco's exposition to Monsters Inc's world-building.

Pixar Animation Studios has redefined the landscape of animated cinema since its inception, establishing itself as the undisputed leader in feature-length computer-generated imagery. From its origins as Lucasfilm Computer Division in 1979 to its independence under Steve Jobs in 1986, the studio has consistently produced groundbreaking storytelling. A critical component of this success is the execution of opening scenes, which set the tone, introduce complex world-building, and immediately engage audiences. This analysis ranks ten such moments, focusing exclusively on the very first scene of each film to evaluate their narrative and visual impact.

Historical Context of Pixar Productions

The studio began addressing financial struggles in the early 1990s by pursuing the creation of history's first feature-length computer-animated film. Toy Story entered production in 1993, marking a pivotal shift in the industry. Over the subsequent decades, Pixar proved its ability to excel in multiple areas, particularly in crafting openings that are both unforgettable and distinct. These scenes do not merely serve as introductions; they are carefully constructed narrative devices that establish character motivation and thematic depth before the main plot unfolds.

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Coco and Creative Exposition Techniques

Pixar excels at using clever framing devices to make exposition dumps feel genuinely engaging rather than lazy, and Coco's opening is a perfect example of that technique. The first film with a nine-figure budget to feature an all-Latino main cast is drenched in Mexican culture and folklore inspirations. Based around the Day of the Dead tradition, the movie is widely considered one of the most perfectly written in the studio's history. The opening scene features the protagonist, Miguel, narrating the emotionally tumultuous story of his family. This narration is illustrated by moving images displayed on a clothesline of papel picado, which are traditional perforated paper banners that usually line Mexican streets during the Day of the Dead. This colorful and vibrant approach provides a delectably creative way to open the movie with narrated exposition.

Cars and Protagonist Establishment

Plans for Cars began as far back as 1998, when director John Lasseter and writer Jorgen Klubien started developing ideas for a car-centric movie after wrapping production on A Bug's Life. The result is a film built on a high-concept premise so wild that only a studio like Pixar could have made it work as effectively as they did. The opening sequence begins in complete darkness inside the back of Mack's semi-trailer. Here, Lightning McQueen hyps himself up with a pre-race monologue before he slowly drives into the crowd to the beat of Sheryl Crow's Real Gone. This scene is easily one of the coolest and most iconic openings in Pixar's history, as it instantly establishes exactly who the protagonist is and what drives his behavior.

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Toy Story 3 and Nostalgic Imagination

With a release date 11 years after its predecessor, Toy Story 3 needed to be different to succeed, introducing a time jump to Andy about to leave for university. Directed by Lee Unkrich, this installment is remembered by many as Pixar's single greatest movie to date. The entire franchise is packed with unforgettable openings, but Toy Story 3's is particularly notable for its visual style. The film opens with a scene that is clearly a product of Andy's imagination, depicting Woody and his friends stopping One-Eyed Bart and One-Eyed Betty's train robbery. The entire sequence looks amazing and is deeply imbued with childlike nostalgia, serving as proof of why this is considered one of the best animated low fantasy movies ever made.

Monsters Inc and World-Building Strategy

Monsters Inc is not only one of John Goodman and Billy Crystal's best movies but also stands out as one of Pixar's funniest, sweetest, and most creative works. It was the first Pixar film ever nominated for a Best Animated Feature Academy Award, the first in history, which Shrek subsequently won. After what may be the best-looking and best-sounding title sequence of any Pixar movie, the film takes us to the room of a sleeping child. The child is then scared by a terrifying monster, which is finally revealed to be just part of a simulation at the company. This is incredible show-don't-tell world-building, immediately setting the tone of the movie as a genuine workplace comedy that just happens to be centered on monsters.

Toy Story 2 and High-Stakes Adventures

Toy Story 2 was only Pixar's third feature film and the first of many sequels the studio would produce throughout its history. It is arguably one of Pixar's most perfect movies, a fact demonstrated by its status as the highest-rated film of all time on Rotten Tomatoes for many years. Disney initially envisioned the movie as a straight-to-DVD sequel separate from Pixar, but the project grew far larger than anticipated. One can only thank the movie gods that it did, as the film remains a masterpiece from its opening to its ending. The former launches the audience straight into a high-stakes sci-fi Buzz Lightyear adventure, setting a thrilling tone for the rest of the narrative.