Pixar's Hoppers Will Debut On Disney+ Starting Next Week

If you missed out on seeing Pixar's Hoppers in theaters earlier this year, you get to fix that soon, because the film is hopping right onto Disney+ starting next week.

If you missed out on seeing Pixar's Hoppers in theaters earlier this year, you get to fix that soon, because the film is hopping right onto Disney+ starting next week.

Pixar's Hoppers starts streaming on Disney+ on June 3, 2026, giving fans a new chance to catch the animated adventure. Disney and Pixar confirmed the Hoppers Disney+ debut with a fresh trailer, spotlighting the film's streaming rollout. Hoppers earned solid results in theaters, standing out as a bold and original Pixar release with an experimental edge. Directed by Daniel Chong, Hoppers follows Mabel as she uses new tech to communicate with animals in unexpected ways. ended up doing.

Was it a massive smash? No, but it was also weird as hell, experimental, and exactly the kind of thing that thrived in early Pixar and tends to get kneecapped in the age of"a billion at the box office is the baseline measure of success.

" If you missed out on seeing is the new animated comedy adventure that introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to 'hop' her consciousness into a life-like robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals. Using the technology, Mabel uncovers mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined.as King George, an undeniably optimistic, kind and larger-than-life beaver who is the leader of the pond and king of the mammals.voices Mayor Jerry, a politician running for reelection in Beaverton.

Under his shiny, perfectly coiffed hair and matching public persona, Jerry is losing his cool over the one thing he can't control: Mabel. : Loaf, Beaver Mabel Beaver, Tom Lizard, and King George in Disney and Pixar's HOPPERS. Photo courtesy of Pixar. © 2026 Disney/Pixar.

All Rights Reserved. : Mabel and Grandma Tanaka in Disney and Pixar's HOPPERS. Photo courtesy of Pixar. © 2026 Disney/Pixar.

All Rights Reserved. : Mabel Beaver and King George in Disney and Pixar's HOPPERS. Photo courtesy of Pixar. © 2026 Disney/Pixar.

All Rights Reserved. Kaitlyn is the Editor-in-Chief at Bleeding Cool. Film critic and pop culture writer since 2013. Ace.

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Replicant Translator. Cinephillic Virtue Signaler. She/Her. UFCA/GALECA Member.

🍅 Approved. Follow her Threads, Instagram, and Twitter @katiesmovies. A24 has released the official teaser trailer and poster for Primetime. It stars Robert Pattinson as To Catch a Predator Host Chris Hansen.

Universal has released the final trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film Disclosure Day, along with a new, well-designed poster, thanks to IMAX. Backrooms has some truly great moments, but like much great horror, the more people try to explain it, the less scary it becomes. Tickets for Toy Story 5 have officially gone on sale. Disney and Pixar have released the final trailer and seven new posters that are all right looking.

Backrooms star Renate Reinsve revealed she was a little concerned she"would actually go a little bit insane" working on the 30,000-square-foot practical set. Did Sebastian Stan drop a spoiler for The Batman: Part II? Maybe, but it's a level of spoiler that could be revealed in marketing.

VisionQuest star Paul Bettany on how much he loved working with James Spader, and how the Vision/Ultron relationship will be a main focus. A24 has released the official teaser trailer and poster for Primetime. It stars Robert Pattinson as To Catch a Predator Host Chris Hansen. Universal has released the final trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film Disclosure Day, along with a new, well-designed poster, thanks to IMAX.

Though the second season is still more than a month away, X-Men '97 EP Larry Houston updated how things are looking - with Season 4?!?





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Pixar's Hoppers Set for Disney+ Streaming Debut in June 2026Pixar's animated sci-fi comedy adventure Hoppers will be available to stream on Disney+ from June 3, 2026. The film tells the story of Mabel, who transfers her mind into a robotic beaver to communicate with animals and save them from a human threat. It features a star-studded voice cast and has grossed $386 million globally.

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