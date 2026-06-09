Pixar's Cars Celebrates 20 Years of Enduring Popularity

Pixar's Cars, released 20 years ago, has become one of Disney's biggest and most enduring franchises. With its unique premise and memorable characters, the movie has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, inspiring sequels, shows, and merchandise that continue to captivate fans. As the franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary, it's worth looking back at the original movie that started it all and exploring what makes it so enduringly popular.

Twenty years ago today, Pixar released Cars , one of the studio's most unique films, which has since become one of Disney 's biggest and most enduring franchises.

Released in 2006, Cars was Pixar's seventh feature film, following the first two Toy Story movies, A Bug's Life, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, and The Incredibles. While it might not be one of the most critically acclaimed Pixar movies, Cars' popularity has only increased over time.

Featuring key messages about the importance of appreciating the journey as much as the destination and that success is often hollow with no one to share it with, Cars offers a dynamic story centered on the simple premise of a world inhabited by anthropomorphic vehicles rather than humans. It's pretty remarkable to see just how far Cars has come as one of Disney and Pixar's biggest success stories.

Few animated franchises have maintained the same level of cultural relevance for so long, especially among younger generations who weren't even born when the movie first hit theaters. While the Cars franchise has, of course, expanded into a cultural powerhouse with sequels, shows, parks, and never-ending merchandise, it's worth looking back at the very first movie that started it all on its 20th anniversary.

At its core, the first Cars movie succeeds due to the impressive execution of its foundational premise: what if cars and planes were also people? It's a genius idea in terms of world-building, one that kids can easily grasp in its most basic form, while leaving parents and older viewers endlessly speculating about how the mechanical anatomies, logistics, and infrastructure of this car-world running parallel to real life actually work.

Is a car or plane's brain where the driver/pilot would be, and if so, why do they still have doors if there are no humans? Is the world of Cars set in the far future, where all vehicles became sentient as the dominant species after humans went extinct? Sarge is a WWII jeep selling army surplus, so what was THAT like?

Cars 2 features a car Pope riding in a popemobile, suggesting that Catholicism is real in this universe, which of course opens all kinds of wild implications that are legitimately so fun to talk about and debate. Despite the universe of Cars becoming more and more bewildering the closer you look, the first movie in particular does provide a very solid story full of dimension, one that's centered on Owen Wilson's Lightning McQueen, a famous yet arrogant racecar and rookie sensation determined to win the Piston Cup and earn a coveted sponsorship.

However, Lightning ends up getting lost on the way to the final race, finding himself in the charming small town of Radiator Springs on the forgotten Route 66. Discovering new friends and relationships, Lightning's isolating and desperate attempts for fame and glory eventually pale as he learns to slow down and appreciate life with others, a story that's as heartwarming as it is fun (and interspersed with some great racing sequences).

Additionally, the movie also helped showcase the true beauty you'll never see on interstate highways. As a testament to how 2006's Cars resonated with audiences, even real-life forgotten destinations on Route 66 that served as inspiration for the movie received new life after Cars' release, mirroring Radiator Springs' own turnaround by the movie's end. Cars also benefits from a cast of very fun and memorable characters beyond Lightning himself.

Mater, Doc Hudson, Sally, Ramone, Luigi, and more all have distinct personalities, makes, and models. To that end, no retrospective on Cars' enduring popularity would be complete without noting its huge merchandising success. Even 20 years after release, Cars remains one of Disney's biggest merchandising cash cows. Walk into any Target or Walmart, and you'll more than likely find plenty of licensed Cars toys sitting right next to the Hot Wheels.

That's a pretty incredible achievement, and it's been reported that the Cars franchise netted Disney over $10 billion in merchandising sales within its first five years alone. Entire generations have grown up collecting die-cast versions of Lightning McQueen and Mater, with nearly every single car seen on-screen getting made into a toy at one point or another. After all, what's there for a kid not to love about talking cars with faces and eyes?

Cars has never stopped expanding far beyond the original movie, with new sequels, shows, and merchandise continuing to captivate audiences. The franchise's enduring popularity is a testament to its ability to adapt and evolve over time, remaining relevant and beloved by generations of fans. Even 20 years after its release, Cars remains a beloved and iconic franchise that continues to inspire and entertain audiences around the world





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