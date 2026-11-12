Pixar Reveals First Look at 'Mero' and New Voice Cast for Upcoming Cat-Film

Pixar Animation Studios unveils the first official look at its next film, 'Mero,' featuring a distinct 2D and CG hybrid style and a star-studded voice cast.

Pixar Animation Studios has officially unveiled the first visual details and an extensive voice cast for its upcoming feature film, which features a feline protagonist. This announcement marks a significant shift in visual direction for the studio, moving away from its traditional uniform aesthetic toward a hybrid style that blends two-dimensional hand-painted artistry with three-dimensional computer-generated environments.

Visual Style and Artistic Direction

The core of this new project lies in its deliberate departure from the polished, high-resolution character designs that have defined recent Pixar releases. The studio is employing a mixture of hand-drawn techniques for character rendering while utilizing CG technology to build depth and complex environments. This approach results in visuals that resemble the rough, preproduction sketch designs often seen in behind-the-scenes making-of books, rather than the smooth, hyper-realistic characters previously standard for the brand.

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This artistic choice follows the successful reception of stylized animation in films like the Miles Morales adventures, proving to audiences that rough, personally stylized caricatures can be just as compelling as strictly representational characters. Pixar has long claimed that there was never a strict house style, yet the majority of its output has adhered to a specific default look. Allowing drastically different designs signals a serious commitment to artistic innovation over safe commercial replication.

Star-Studded Voice Casting

The production has assembled a notable ensemble of actors to bring the feline world to life, led by director Enrico Casarosa, known for his work on the film Luca. In a clear role reversal, Casarosa will voice the character Saverio, a pigeon. Laurence Fishburne joins the cast as Rocco, a cat godfather who serves as the criminal boss to the protagonist.

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The full roster of voice talent includes Isabella Rossellini as Contessa, Tracey Ullman as Luisa, and Jason Schwartzman as Vivaldi. Supporting roles are filled by Sherry Cola as Regina, John Turturro as Capitano Briganti, and Rumen Sali Shopov as Papu Janko. Additional cast members include Rhys Darby as Focaccia, Natasia Demetriou as Charon the Underworld cat, and Jamie Demetriou as the Plague Doctor.

The casting list extends further with Jason Mantzoukas as Rico, Matt Jones as Enzo, and Austin Madison as Fishmonger. Italian actors Beatrice Manfredi as Martinelli and Jesse Andrews as Bartolomeo also contribute to the ensemble. The voice lineup is rounded out by Saverio Raimondo as Ugo and Marco Calvani as Maestro Foscari.

Short Film Companion and Market Impact

In alignment with Pixar traditions, the feature film will be accompanied by an animated short titled Loving Dory. This short serves as a vehicle for Ellen DeGeneres, who reprises her role as the absent-minded fish from Finding Nemo. The character's arc involves falling in love with a plastic bag, which she mistakes for a jellyfish, offering a return to a more lovable persona after her recent public controversies.

Industry observers note that this stylistic pivot addresses audience fatigue with repetitive visuals. By presenting an afterlife and character designs that differ significantly from previous Pixar offerings, the studio aims to demonstrate that it prioritizes creative diversity. The introduction of a cat-led narrative in a distinctly non-standard visual style represents a major gamble that could redefine the studio's artistic boundaries for future productions.