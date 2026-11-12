Pixar Gatto Trailer Release Reveals Venice Setting and Voice Cast

Pixar Animation Studios unveils the first full trailer for Gatto, an animated adventure set in Venice featuring Mark Ruffalo and Laurence Fishburne in a story about a cat navigating criminal networks.

Pixar Animation Studios has officially released the first full-length trailer for its upcoming animated feature, Gatto, signaling a bold new direction for the studio with an adult-themed adventure set in Italy. The film centers on Nero, a street-smart black cat voiced by Mark Ruffalo, who has spent years navigating the complex social and criminal hierarchies of Venice, Italy. This latest promotional release offers audiences their first substantial look at the character's internal conflicts and the intricate world he inhabits, where feline society operates under its own strict rules and hidden criminal networks.

Nero Faces Rocco and Mob Dynamics

The central plot of Gatto revolves around Nero's desperate attempt to escape the clutches of Rocco, a ruthless feline mob boss portrayed by Laurence Fishburne. Nero finds himself in a precarious position because he owes a significant debt to Rocco, a financial obligation that threatens to consume his remaining freedom and potentially end his life. This debt forces the protagonist to make critical choices that could permanently alter his destiny, pushing him to question whether he has truly made the most of his nine lives as he seeks a new purpose beyond the criminal underworld.

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The trailer footage illustrates Nero's ongoing struggle to break free from Rocco's extensive criminal network, highlighting the dangers he faces at every turn. Viewers are introduced to a version of Venice that is both recognizable and fantastical, where the city's iconic canals and architecture serve as the backdrop for a gritty feline underworld. This setting allows the filmmakers to explore themes of loyalty, survival, and redemption within a unique cultural context that blends supernatural elements with realistic urban dynamics.

Unexpected Human Connections and Cast

As Nero attempts to navigate his escape, he forms an unexpected friendship with a human woman, adding a layer of cross-species connection to the narrative. This relationship challenges Nero's preconceived notions about humans and forces him to reconsider his place in the world. The trailer emphasizes this bond as a crucial element of his journey, suggesting that true escape may require trust and cooperation with someone outside his immediate feline circle.

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The voice cast of Gatto features a diverse array of talent led by Mark Ruffalo and Laurence Fishburne, bringing depth and nuance to the feline characters. Bianca Babaşa voices Maja, Sherry Cola plays Regina, and John Turturro portrays Capitano Briganti, adding to the ensemble's richness. Rhys Darby lends his voice to Focaccia, Isabella Rossellini plays Contessa, and Jason Schwartzman appears as Vivaldi, each contributing to the colorful tapestry of characters that populate Nero's world.

Additional voice talent includes Natasia Demetriou, Jamie Demetriou, Jason Mantzoukas, Tracey Ullman, and Marco Calvani, rounding out a cast that promises a wide range of emotional and comedic performances. The extensive roster of actors ensures that every character, from minor henchmen to major figures, receives a distinct identity through their vocal portrayal. This ensemble approach supports the film's complex narrative structure, allowing for intricate interactions between characters that drive the plot forward.

Enrico Casarosa Direction and Musical Score

Gatto is directed by Enrico Casarosa, who brings his distinctive visual style and storytelling expertise to the project after previously helming the critically acclaimed film Luca. Casarosa's earlier credits at Pixar Animation Studios include story work on major hits such as Ratatouille, Up, Cars 2, and Coco, demonstrating his long-standing involvement in the studio's creative process. His direction is expected to infuse Gatto with the same cultural richness and emotional resonance that characterized his previous work, while exploring new thematic ground.

Andrea Warren serves as the producer for Gatto, with Pete Docter taking on the role of executive producer, ensuring the film maintains high production standards consistent with Pixar's reputation. The studio's commitment to quality is further reflected in the film's original score, which is composed by Academy Award-winning musician Dario Marianelli, known for his work on Atonement. Marianelli's involvement promises a sophisticated auditory experience that complements the visual splendor of the Venetian setting.

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Slovak violinist Barbora Botošová also contributes to the soundtrack by co-writing and performing violin compositions, adding a unique cultural and musical layer to the film's audio landscape. Her involvement highlights the production's attention to authentic regional sounds and instruments, enhancing the immersive quality of the movie. The collaboration between Marianelli and Botošová aims to create a soundtrack that is both emotionally engaging and culturally specific to the film's setting.

Release Date Shift and Production Context

Pixar has adjusted the release schedule for Gatto, moving the premiere date up from its originally announced timeline, indicating increased confidence in the film's readiness for audiences. This strategic shift suggests that the studio believes the movie will resonate strongly with viewers upon its arrival in theaters next year. The anticipation surrounding the film is further fueled by Disney's broader announcement of an untitled mystery Pixar project, which is scheduled for release nearly a year after the debut of Luca.

The upcoming theatrical run for Gatto promises to be a significant event in the animated film calendar, drawing in fans of Pixar's previous Italian-themed work and newcomers alike. The combination of Mark Ruffalo's star power, Laurence Fishburne's commanding presence, and Enrico Casarosa's visionary direction positions the film as a standout entry in the studio's current slate. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience Nero's journey from the moment the film hits theaters next year, with the trailer serving as a compelling preview of the adventures to come.