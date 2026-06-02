Pixar Accused of Plagiarizing Pizza Character Design for Toy Story 5

Animator Peter Browngardt claims Pixar's Pizza with Sunglasses in Toy Story 5 copies his Uncle Grandpa character Pizza Steve, sparking debate over originality in animation.

Pixar faces allegations of character design plagiarism for the upcoming Toy Story 5 , specifically regarding a slice of pepperoni pizza wearing sunglasses named Pizza with Sunglasses.

Animator Peter Browngardt, creator of the Cartoon Network series Uncle Grandpa, publicly accused Pixar on social media platform X, claiming the design is a direct copy of Pizza Steve from his show. Pizza Steve, a recurring character in Uncle Grandpa which aired from 2013 to 2017, shares an identical visual concept: a single pizza slice with sunglasses.

Browngardt, who voiced the character and served as executive producer, expressed his disappointment with a thumbs-down emoji, stating Pizza Steve is gonna be in Toy Story 5!?! Oh wait, they just ripped off. The post sparked a debate online. While some supporters rallied behind Browngardt, others pointed out that the concept of a pizza slice wearing sunglasses is not copyrightable and has appeared in other animated works, making legal protection difficult.

Browngardt has an established career in animation beyond Uncle Grandpa. He directed The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie and contributed to shows such as Futurama, The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, Adventure Time, Steven Universe, The Amazing World of Gumball, and Looney Tunes Cartoons. He received an Emmy nomination in 2010 for the Uncle Grandpa pilot and the series won an Emmy for Outstanding Individual in Animation in 2014.

Toy Story 5 reunites beloved franchise characters including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Hamm, Rex, Slinky Dog, Mr. Potato Head, and Bo Peep. The plot centers on Jessie taking leadership as the toys adapt to Bonnie's new tablet and an increasingly tech-driven world. The film, directed by Andrew Stanton, introduces several new characters.

Global music superstar Bad Bunny voices Pizza with Sunglasses, while Greta Lee voices Lily, Conan O'Brien voices Smarty Pants, Craig Robinson voices Atlas, and Alan Cumming voices Bullseye, a character who previously did not speak. Despite being the fourth sequel in the series, Toy Story 5 is projected to open strongly at the box office. Current estimates anticipate a domestic opening weekend gross of $150 million when it releases on June 19, 2026.

Additional news includes Taylor Swift recording an original song titled I Knew It, I Knew You for the film's soundtrack. Regardless of the plagiarism controversy, early indicators suggest high audience turnout. The movie is rated PG, runs 102 minutes, and is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios under the executive production of Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera. The writing team includes Andrew Stanton and McKenna Jean Harris, with producers Lindsey Collins and Jessica Choi





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