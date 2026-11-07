Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report: Return Timeline for Key Roster Players

Pittsburgh Steelers navigate a critical mid-season period with key players like Michael Pittman Jr. and Derrick Harmon nearing IR eligibility. View the official return schedules and roster implications for the AFC North leaders as they look to maintain their standing ahead of the Week 10 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently sit at a 6-2 record, holding sole possession of first place in the AFC North division during their Week 9 bye. With the team in a strong position to contend for the division title, managing the health of the active roster is a primary focus as they approach the November 10 deadline for potential trade acquisitions. The organization must carefully balance immediate competitive needs against long-term availability, particularly regarding players recovering from significant injuries on the Injured Reserve list.

Active Roster Eligibility and Near-Term Returns

Derrick Harmon is the most prominent player eligible for activation in the immediate future. The 2025 first-round pick was placed on the Injured Reserve list with a foot injury suffered during the first half of the Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. Since Harmon missed the minimum required four games while residing on the Injured Reserve list, he becomes eligible for activation ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Also read Detroit Lions 2026 Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: CB, DE Out

Despite his eligibility, Harmon had not been working with the Pittsburgh rehabilitation group prior to the team's Week 8 rematch against Cleveland. It remains uncertain whether the 21-day practice window will be opened for him or if he will return to the 53-man roster by next week's contest. The Steelers are evaluating his physical readiness to determine if the defensive tackle can contribute effectively against a high-powered Cincinnati offense.

Michael Pittman Jr. also faces a critical juncture regarding his return to the field. The wide receiver was initially ruled out for the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots with a foot injury before being placed on the Injured Reserve list. He expressed a desire to be back after the bye week, noting that his slow progression is going well. However, the condition that began as plantar fasciitis has morphed into something else, which raises concerns among the medical staff.

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Pittman Jr. is eligible for activation next week since he has already missed four games. Nevertheless, it seems possible that he will remain on the Injured Reserve list beyond that timeframe if his physical condition does not improve sufficiently. The wide receiver has not returned to play his old team, the Indianapolis Colts, in Week 5, and his availability for the remainder of the season remains a key storyline for the Steelers offense.

Long-Term Injuries and Roster Designations

Roman Wilson suffered a finger injury at the end of the first half during the Week 5 game against Indianapolis, resulting in a trip to the Injured Reserve list before the Week 6 bout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wilson is currently seen off to the side during recent practices, indicating he is involved in some form of team activities. His 21-day practice window has yet to be opened, though that could potentially occur in the near future.

If the practice window is opened for Wilson, he will be eligible for activation in Week 11. The Steelers are monitoring his finger injury closely to ensure he can withstand the physical demands of the wide receiver position. His return would provide significant depth to the receiving corps as the team pushes toward the playoff schedule.

Sebastian Joseph-Day was placed on the Injured Reserve list prior to the Steelers' Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints in Paris due to a triceps injury. Joseph-Day is not eligible for activation until Week 12 at the earliest, even if he progresses quicker than expected. Jack Sawyer stated earlier this week that it sucks the team will not be able to get Sebastian back for the immediate future, highlighting the impact of his absence on the defensive line rotation.

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Gennings Dunker, a third-round pick out of Iowa in the 2026 NFL Draft, was placed on the Injured Reserve list ahead of the Week 3 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals with an MCL sprain. The initial timeline for his recovery sat around the four-to-six-week mark, and he is now near the end of that interval. Dunker became eligible to be activated in Week 7, meaning he can rejoin the 53-man roster at any time once he is medically cleared.

Driscoll was placed on the Injured Reserve list with a return designation at final roster cuts in late August due to an undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old has been eligible to return since Week 5, but there has been just about zero updates on his status throughout the season up to this point. The lack of information suggests the medical staff is not optimistic about his return to active play.

Kent did not play as a rookie last season after first suffering an ankle injury in training camp and landing on the Injured Reserve list. He later tore his ACL after his 21-day practice window was opened in early December. The former seventh-round pick was placed on the active/PUP list at the beginning of training camp this year but was then moved to the reserve/PUP list at the roster cutdown deadline. Kent will miss the remainder of the campaign as a result and will look to make his return in 2027 as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.