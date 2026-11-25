Aaron Rodgers has been benched ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 27, noting the quarterback will be “inactive” for the match up.

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed that when they face down the Denver Broncos on Nov. 27, it won’t be Rodgers who will be taking to the field as quarterback.

For his part, Rodgers—who is not currently on the team’s injured reserve list—has not personally addressed the decision, and there have been no additional updates from the team, howeverThe decision comes after the Steelers have lost their last two games, during which Rodgers only completed 45 of 73 passes, perAaron Rodgers Reunites With Brother Jordan Rodgers in New Photo After Yearslong Estrangementin June, this final run with Pittsburgh “was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had. ”“I played 20 fricking years,” he added at the time.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers, Name Mason Rudolph Starter, Rodgers Inactive vs. Broncos

“It's been a long run. I've enjoyed it, and no better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL. ” As for what inspired Rodgers to leave it all out on the field one last time, a conversation with his wife. After all, he was already intrigued about hitching his wagon to the Pittsburgh team after McCarthy—under whom Rodgers played while on the Green Bay Packers—was named head coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I thought last year might be it, and then Mike got hired,” Rodgers, who spent two seasons with the New York Jets, told reporters during a July 28 press conference. "I talked to the wife. She said, 'You can do one more year and see if it works out.

' And then it kind of all came together. " Yet, no matter how this season plays out for the Steelers, whose record so far stands at 6-4, Rodgers will never again don an NFL helmet. As he previously told reporters, there is “zero debate” about returning to the field after the 2026-2027 season: “This is it. ”