Pittsburgh Pirates Target Coby Mayo to Fix Left-Handed Pitching Weakness

The Pittsburgh Pirates are exploring a trade for Baltimore Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo to address their severe struggles against left-handed pitching and bolster their lineup for the upcoming season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are actively seeking solutions to correct significant offensive deficiencies that hindered their performance throughout the 2026 season. Front office executives and analysts believe that acquiring Baltimore Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo represents a strategic move to strengthen the team's lineup, particularly against left-handed starting pitchers who consistently exploited Pittsburgh's batting vulnerabilities.

Pirates Struggled Against Left-Handed Pitchers

The Pirates recorded a team batting average of .231, an on-base percentage of .303, and a slugging percentage of .360 when facing left-handed starters. These metrics resulted in a collective on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .663, which ranked as the second-worst slugging percentage and fourth-worst OPS in the league. Their batting average against southpaws placed seventh worst, while their on-base percentage was the eleventh worst in baseball.

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These statistical shortcomings highlight a critical need for right-handed power hitters who can counter left-handed pitching. The team's inability to generate consistent offense in these matchups contributed to lost games and missed opportunities during the regular season. Addressing this specific weakness is now a primary objective for the front office as they prepare for the offseason.

Mayo Dominated Southpaw Starting Pitchers

Coby Mayo delivered exceptional production against left-handed pitching during his time with the Baltimore Orioles. He posted a batting average of .322, an on-base percentage of .393, and a slugging percentage of .712, resulting in an OPS of 1.105. This performance included 47 hits in 147 at-bats across 83 games.

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Mayo's power against lefties was evident through his 16 home runs, nine doubles, and 33 runs batted in (RBI). This stark contrast in performance makes him an attractive target for teams looking to upgrade their offensive output specifically against right-handed pitching matchups where he historically struggles.

Mayo's Overall 2026 Offensive Production

In 132 games played during the 2026 season, Mayo accumulated 94 hits, 18 doubles, 24 home runs, and 63 RBI. His overall slash line for the season stood at .228/.297/.461 with an OPS of .758. While he was not the Orioles' premier hitter, his ability to produce against left-handed starters offers significant value to contending teams.

The Pirates currently lack a true everyday third baseman, a position where Mayo's defensive capabilities, though imperfect, could be utilized while he develops offensively. The team's current options at the hot corner have shown mixed results, creating an opportunity for Pittsburgh to bring in a player with Mayo's specific skill set.

Defensive Concerns and Lineup Fit

Mayo's defensive metrics in 2026 raised questions about his suitability for the Gold Glove-caliber standards often expected at third base. He recorded negative defensive runs saved (DRS) of -9, outs above average (OAA) of -2, and a fielding run value (FRV) of -1. These numbers were notably better than those of Pittsburgh's current starter, who posted -15 OAA, -11 DRS, and -9 FRV.

While Mayo may not be the elite defender the Pirates ideally desire, his offensive upside, particularly his home run power, is viewed as a necessary component to balance the lineup. The team is willing to accept defensive limitations in exchange for the right-handed power that they desperately lack against left-handed pitching.

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Baltimore's Trade Landscape and Contract Control

The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly open to trading from their roster as they look to upgrade their outfield and rotation. According to reports, the organization is listening to offers on almost any player, including those at third base like Mayo, Blaze Alexander, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and Jordan Westburg. This openness creates a potential pathway for Pittsburgh to acquire Mayo for the right price.

Mayo offers the Pirates substantial financial flexibility and long-term control. He is under team control for four years, remaining in pre-arbitration for 2027 and entering arbitration from 2027 through 2029. He will not become a free agent until 2030, allowing the Pirates to build around a cost-effective power hitter for several seasons.

Hitting Splits and Development Potential

An analysis of Mayo's performance reveals a significant split between the first and second halves of the 2026 season. He hit 12 home runs in each half, but his overall efficiency varied dramatically. In the first half, he batted .193/.264/.395 with an OPS of .659. However, in the second half, he improved to .270/.337/.540 with an OPS of .877.

The Pirates must evaluate whether Mayo can sustain his improved second-half form or if he is prone to regression. His ability to maintain the higher production levels seen in the latter part of the season will be crucial for his integration into Pittsburgh's lineup. If he can replicate this late-season success, he could provide the consistent right-handed power that the Pirates need to compete effectively in the upcoming season.