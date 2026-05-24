Pittsburgh Pirates' Struggles vs Toronto Blue Jays

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a tough series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, losing the first two games but avoiding a sweep with a 4-1 victory in the series finale. The starting rotation and bullpen were major focuses, with Chandler and Keller having solid starts but Montgomery and Ramírez struggling. The Pirates also struggled offensively, scoring only eight runs but were poor with runners in scoring position.

The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't get a series win against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre , but they avoided the sweep with a 4-1 victory in the series finale on May 24.

The Pirates lost the first two games of the series, 6-2 and 5-2, respectively, but finished the six-game road trip with a 3-3 record. The starting rotation was a major focus, with Bubba Chandler having a stellar start in the series opener and Mitch Keller performing well in the second game. The bullpen had some good outings but also struggled, with Mason Montgomery and Yohan Ramírez having poor performances.

The Pirates scored eight runs but were abysmal with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-21 with RISP. The team needs to improve in these areas to make the postseason





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Pittsburgh Pirates Toronto Blue Jays Rogers Centre Starting Rotation Bullpen Offense Series Wins Losses Struggles Performances

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