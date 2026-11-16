Pittsburgh Pirates Rule 5 Draft List: Termarr Johnson Top Prospect

The Pittsburgh Pirates face critical roster decisions before the Rule 5 Draft deadline. Termarr Johnson leads the list of protected talent as MLB teams target minor leaguers.

The Pittsburgh Pirates confront a pivotal moment in their organizational planning as the Major League Baseball Rule 5 Draft deadline approaches on November 17. This specific date requires every MLB franchise to make final decisions on which minor league players to shield from selection by adding them to their 40-man roster or leaving them exposed to other clubs.

Rule 5 Draft Deadline Mechanics

The November 17 deadline at 6:00 p.m. EST serves as the critical cutoff for roster protection, forcing front offices to evaluate whether young talent is ready for the major leagues or if they risk losing them to competitor teams. Players selected in this draft must remain on the selecting team's active major league roster for the entire following season, which naturally limits selections to players who can contribute immediately at the highest level.

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This strict requirement means that teams generally only take players who have already demonstrated they can handle the transition from the minor leagues to the majors without failing to perform. The impending expiration of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement at midnight on December 2 introduces uncertainty, with a potential lockout that could threaten the December 9 date set for the actual draft event.

Pirates Protected Player Eligibility

The Pittsburgh Pirates maintain a robust pipeline of eligible talent, with 17 players listed as first-year eligible for the 2026 Rule 5 Draft. This group includes 10 pitchers and seven position players, highlighting the depth of their farm system that other MLB teams may look to for future talent this offseason.

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Eligibility for this draft depends heavily on when a player signed their professional contract, requiring those who signed at age 18 or younger to be five seasons past their signing, while those who signed at 19 or older must be four seasons past their agreement.

Among the seven position players, second baseman Termarr Johnson stands out as the most important prospect due to his status as the team's first-round selection in 2022 and fourth overall pick out of Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta, Georgia. His high profile and recent performance make him a primary target for rival teams seeking to acquire top-tier infield talent.

Position Player Development Status

While Johnson leads the list, the other six position players on the Pirates' eligible list have not played above High-A Greensboro, indicating that they are likely another year or two away from being ready for major league competition despite their success in the minors.

These younger position players do not present an immediate threat for the 2026 draft, as their development stage suggests they will remain within the organization's system for further refinement before facing potential Rule 5 selection. The Pirates organization must carefully monitor their progress to determine if any of these players will advance quickly enough to require protection before the next draft cycle.

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Pitching Staff Risk Assessment

The pitching group presents a different risk profile, with none of the 10 eligible pitchers considered serious candidates for the 2026 Rule 5 Draft based on their current status. Garrett McMillan and Connor Oliver are the two southpaw starters who could emerge as serious candidates in the future, especially given McMillan's injury history throughout 2026.

The Pirates also manage 28 players who were previously eligible for the Rule 5 Draft before the current season, including 23 pitchers and five position players who remain under organizational control. Garrett McMillan, named the Kent Tekulve Reliever of the Year, represents the best relief pitcher in their farm system and an intriguing prospect for 2027.

McMillan's success since transitioning to a relief role gives him a clear path to an MLB roster next season, with the Rule 5 Draft serving as one potential avenue for other teams to acquire his services. However, his 32% strikeout rate remains a significant statistical hurdle that may not convince MLB teams to take a risk on him despite his youth and health improvements.