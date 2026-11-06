Pittsburg data center draws backlash over community input and environmental concerns

A controversial data center planned for Pittsburg is fueling concerns about environmental impacts and whether the city adequately involved its large Hispanic community in decisions affecting their neighborhoods.

A controversial data center planned for Pittsburg is fueling concerns about environmental impacts and whether the city adequately involved its large Hispanic community in decisions affecting their neighborhoods.

Father Jesus Nieto-Ruiz, a local priest, brought residents and one city leader together Wednesday, with the help of Faith in Action East Bay, to discuss the approved AVAIO Perseus data center project and call for an independent review. The meeting at his church came days after a contentious City Council meeting, where members announced a moratorium on future data center permits amid mounting public opposition.

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The pause does not apply to the AVAIO project, which was approved in November 2024 on the former Delta View Golf Course, near several homes. City Manager Darin Gale said the project was approved under the laws and permitting requirements in effect at the time.

"So it's just like if you came in and pulled a permit for your home, there are certain laws," Gale said. "This was approved in November 2024. " The dispute also has raised questions about whether residents received sufficient information and opportunities to participate. Some public mailings about the project were not produced in Spanish.

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Nieto-Ruiz said the community deserves more meaningful involvement in decisions that could affect its families. Census data show Hispanic residents make up about 43% of Pittsburg's population. Gale said the city held meetings with interpreters and acknowledged the need to improve communication with Spanish-speaking residents.

"That's one of the reasons why I connected with Father Jesus to figure out how we can communicate better with our Spanish-speaking community," Gale said. The controversy reflects a broader national debate over data centers, which provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence and other digital services. As more facilities are proposed, communities have raised concerns about water use, for example.

More than 28,000 people have signed an online petition opposing the Pittsburg project, citing concerns about noise, water, visual impacts, industrialization and the facility's long-term environmental footprint. Gale said some concerns do not reflect the specific plans for the Pittsburg facility. He said the project will use recycled water and is approved to use no more than 50,000 gallons per day. He said the project was approved after various reviews and studies were conducted.

The project has become a flashpoint for residents who want more information about its potential impacts and how the city reached its decision. Nieto-Ruiz said he appreciated Gale's willingness to meet with the community but wants the city to take further action. He is calling for the city's data center moratorium to be extended to two years to allow for an independent review. Gale said state law allows the city to extend the initial 45-day moratorium through two additional periods.

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Whether the city will pursue those extensions remains uncertain. For Nieto-Ruiz, the issue extends beyond the data center itself: residents should have a meaningful voice in decisions that affect their neighborhoods and families. Community gathers in West Philadelphia as search continues for missing 10-year-old Malayshia Alford