Pitcher’s crotch-chopping antics are exactly the vulgarities Rob Manfred has courted

What have we here? Has Rob “The Neglectful” Manfred finally established a precedent that was both too long in coming and likely unsustainable given his look-the-other-way track record? As of Thursd…

Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe celebrates the final out of in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. What have we here? Has Rob “The Neglectful” Manfred finally established a precedent that was both too long in coming and likely unsustainable given his look-the-other-way track record?

As of Thursday, two days after the episode, a report surfaced that MLB will suspend or has suspended Brewers reliever Abner Uribe for three games following on-the-mound behavior that even his manager, Pat Murphy, condemned as “unacceptable. ” Uribe, at home against the Cards on Tuesday, ended the top of the eighth inning with a strikeout followed byaimed at the visitors’ dugout and perhaps with a guest appearance on Pat McAfee’s ESPN/WWE cross-promo show for juvenile reprobates in mind.

In short, Uribe’s act was excessive even in view of Manfred’s personal certification of “kids-attracting” bat- flips, home plate posing, muscles flexing and other immodest, all-about-me displays in place of gracious, sportsmanlike conduct, as if American society needs baseball to add to its civil decline. Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. talks to the media prior to a 2026 Mexico City Series game between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

US President Donald Trump is welcomed by New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart before delivering a speech about the economy at Rockland Community College Fieldhouse in Suffern, New York, on May 22, 2026. Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts in the first half against the New York Knicks.





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