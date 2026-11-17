A Los Angeles police officer was bitten in the groin by a pit bull during a chaotic arrest near Skid Row on Thursday. The incident, filmed on video, resulted in the woman's arrest and the officer's hospitalization.

A Los Angeles police officer suffered a painful bite to the groin from an out-of-control pit bull during a chaotic arrest operation near Skid Row on Thursday.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 6th and Wall streets in downtown Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed the event took place in this specific location.

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Reasons For Woman Arrest Unclear

However, officials did not immediately disclose the reason for the woman's arrest. Viral video footage captured the entire chaotic sequence of events as they unfolded. The officer was attempting to detain a woman who was holding onto the dog's leash. During the struggle, the officer was seen pulling the woman's hair at one point.

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A bystander intervened and grabbed the dog's leash to try and control the animal. The bystander repeatedly told the officer, "No," and stated, "I got him.

" The woman involved also yelled at the officer, saying, "Let him go. " As the officer and woman both held onto the pit bull's leash, the dog bit the cop in the groin. The LAPD confirmed the bite location and the severity of the injury. The scene escalated as the woman tried to flee with the pit bull while the officer gave chase.

Chaos As Bystander Grabs Dog Leash

The officer tripped during the pursuit on the street. Meanwhile, the intervening man grabbed the leash and ran away with the dog. A person filming described the moment as when "all hell broke loose.

" The videographer noted that the officer "couldn't get the situation under control. " One commenter, Rome300la, expressed shock that the incident occurred right in front of a police station. He told Storyful that he was surprised by how quickly the situation unraveled. The video was shared via Storyful by the individual who filmed it.

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Woman Arrested And Officer Hospitalized

LAPD stated that the woman was successfully arrested at the scene. The injured officer was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. The dog was eventually located and taken into the custody of L.A. Animal Services.

The LAPD did not provide further details regarding the investigation or charges. The incident highlights the dangers officers face during routine calls for service.