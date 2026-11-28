The Pistons were aware they needed point differential to advance in the NBA Cup. How did that work in the flow of the game?

Elijah Harkless was huge off the bench for the Pistons, while John Collins added 12 points and eight rebounds | Nic Antaya/Getty Imagesagainst the lowly Bucks on Friday in the final night of group play to have a chance to win East Group A. Milwaukee’s 19–3 start to the game made that sticky, but Pistons coach J.B.

Bickerstaff put his bench in, and the tide turned. What was a rock fight in the first half quickly turned Detroit’s way with a game-changing 42–26 third quarter. In the end, the Pistons beat the Bucks 113–98 and took control of their group, but nothing was final. As the fourth quarter dwindled at Little Caesars Arena, the Raptors were trying to run it up on the Nets on the other side of the border.

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A Pistons, so the tiebreaker would go to point differential. The Pistons entered the evening with a 21-point cushion on the Raptors, while the Magic were below both teams and sitting at home on Friday night. That left just the Pistons and the Raptors, and Toronto needed to beat Brooklyn by 21 or more points than the Pistons’ margin of victory against the Bucks to take the group.