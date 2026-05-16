Pistons Clinch Playoff Series Against Cleveland

The Detroit Pistons have secured their spot in the NBA Conference Finals after clinching the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jalen Duren and Daniss Jenkins led the Pistons with 15 and 15 points respectively, while Cunningham made five 3-pointers. James Harden scored 23 points for Cleveland, but the Cavaliers suffered their first home loss of the postseason.

The decisive game is Sunday in Detroit. Jalen Duren had 15 points and 11 rebounds while Daniss Jenkins also scored 15 for the Pistons, who have won four games this postseason when facing elimination.

Cunningham made five 3-pointers as the Pistons went 16 of 36 from beyond the arc. Duncan Robinson, who missed Wednesday's Game 5 with a lower back injury, had four 3-pointers and scored 14 points off the bench. James Harden scored 23 points for Cleveland, which suffered its first home loss of the postseason. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley scored 18 apiece.

Detroit asserted its will on the offensive boards and took advantage of Cleveland turnovers. The Pistons converted 13 offensive rebounds into 20 points. The Cavaliers had 20 turnovers, which resulted in 28 Detroit points. The Pistons were up 54-41 at halftime and started the second half with a 12-2 run.

The Cavaliers rallied to get within 74-68 before the Pistons put it away with a 13-2 spurt. Evan Mobley missed a dunk and Marcus Sasser drove the length of the floor for a layup at the buzzer to give Detroit a 84-70 lead at the end of the third quarter





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NBA Detroit Pistons Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Series Jalen Duren Daniss Jenkins Cunningham James Harden Duncan Robinson Evan Mobley Marcus Sasser

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