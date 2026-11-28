Here is the biggest riser and faller from the Detroit Pistons' NBA Cup victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nov 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff looks on in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Detroit Pistons are off to the NBA Cup knockout stage, earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite a slow start, down 19-3 as boos echoed through Little Caesars Arena, the Pistons used a strong second half to defeat theNot only does the win see the Pistons advance to the NBA Cup knockout stage, but they also improve to 12-6 overall, making them the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia 76ers and.

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With group play in the books for the Pistons, here is a Detroit player who improved their stock and one who didn’t. Nov 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Isaiah Joe shoots in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena.