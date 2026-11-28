Pistons Biggest Riser, Faller From NBA Cup Win Over Bucks
Here is the biggest riser and faller from the Detroit Pistons' NBA Cup victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Nov 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff looks on in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Detroit Pistons are off to the NBA Cup knockout stage, earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite a slow start, down 19-3 as boos echoed through Little Caesars Arena, the Pistons used a strong second half to defeat theNot only does the win see the Pistons advance to the NBA Cup knockout stage, but they also improve to 12-6 overall, making them the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia 76ers and.
With group play in the books for the Pistons, here is a Detroit player who improved their stock and one who didn’t. Nov 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Isaiah Joe shoots in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena.
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