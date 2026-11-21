By KAREN VELIE As a huge tides threaten the coast, the Pismo Beach Pier is closing on Friday at midnight through Sunday at 3 a.m. The coastline is under both a flood warning and a high-tide warning…

As a huge tides threaten the coast, the Pismo Beach Pier is closing on Friday at midnight through Sunday at 3 a.m. The coastline is under both a flood warning and a high-tide warning.

The high surf warning began at 9 p.m. on Friday and extends until 3 a.m. on Sunday. The flood warning extends from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Further south, while the dunes are open, California State Parks canceled camping at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area from Nov. 12 through Nov. 16. On Dec. 28, 2024, giant waves pounded the coast trapping dozens of campers inside a fenced area at the Oceano Dunes.

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One woman, who was smashed between a vehicle and the fencing, sustained bruising over much of her body. The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Officers capture Santa Maria teen after two police chases