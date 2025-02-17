Pisces Season 2025: Dreams, Reality Shifts, and Karmic Crossroads

Pisces season arrives, blurring the lines between dreams and reality. Prepare for a period of heightened imagination and illusion, but remember to stay grounded. Significant astrological events, including Mercury and Venus retrogrades, will impact communication, travel, and decision-making. Karmic shifts and a surge of motivation await as the month progresses.

Pisces season is upon us, blurring the lines between dreams and reality. As the sun enters Pisces on February 18th, 2025, prepare for a period of heightened imagination and illusion. This astrological period is co-ruled by both Jupiter and Neptune, creating a potent blend of idealism and nebulousness. While indulging in your fantasies is encouraged, remember to stay grounded in reality.

From February 20th to February 27th, Mercury in Pisces will connect with Uranus in Taurus, stirring up intellectual energy and potentially causing a whirlwind of thoughts and ideas. This period may present deadlines and external pressures to articulate opinions and make decisions. Embrace this charged energy by actively taking notes, asking questions, and gathering all necessary information before reaching a conclusion. Keep in mind that your decisions might shift unexpectedly. On February 23rd, Mars stations direct in Cancer, easing frustrations and bolstering your ambitions. However, the post-shadow period will encourage a gradual approach as you process the retrograde's impact. Tie up loose ends and make use of this renewed energy. A new moon in Pisces on February 27th at 7:44 p.m. ET (9 degrees) provides a final opportunity before March's eclipse portal to align your intentions and manifest dreams. Visualize, make wishes, and create your reality within this six-month lunar cycle.The cosmic landscape shifts dramatically on March 1st. Mercury enters its pre-shadow period, foreshadowing a retrograde that will impact communication, technology, and travel plans. Venus also stations retrograde in Aries (10 degrees) on this day, influencing decisions related to love, money, and style. Exercise caution and avoid hasty decisions during this retrograde period. Finally, a significant karmic turning point in your conversations may occur on March 1st as Mercury in Pisces aspects the North Node of Karma. The sun's clash with Jupiter in Gemini on March 2nd might leave you feeling overwhelmed, so take a break and regroup. From March 3rd onward, Mercury's entry into Aries ignites a burst of intellectual energy, driving you to share new ideas and engage in debates. A surge of motivation will arrive on March 8th as the sun in Pisces aligns with Mars in Cancer, helping you rediscover your inspiration after a period of stagnation





