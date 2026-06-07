Pirating Starting Pitching Is Becoming Hard to Watch

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have relied on their starting pitching this season to lead them to important wins, but they just haven't gotten that lately.

Jun 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park.

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have relied on their starting pitching this season to lead them to important wins, but they just haven't gotten that lately. The Pirates rotation has struggled over the past eight games, as they've allowed 33 earned runs over 38.2 innings pitched, good for a 7.68 ERA during this time.

Pittsburgh has gone 5-3 in those games, thanks to the offense scoring 55 runs, good for seven runs per game, but it's not likely they can continue producing at that rate and winning many games with the recent pitching performances. The Pirates have had great showings from their starting pitching in 2026, but they need their rotation to step it up in an important part of their season.

It's a collection of struggles from all five pitchers in the Pirates rotation, but certain pitchers have had it harder than others.has allowed 24 earned runs over 26 innings pitched over his past five starts for an 8.31 ERA, which is a drastic change from his 2.87 ERA over his first eight starts of 2026. This includes seven earned runs over four innings vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on May 30 and then six earned runs over 4.2 innings vs. the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 5 May 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Imagesis in the midst of his first slump in his MLB career, allowing 13 earned runs over 20 innings for a 5.85 ERA and with three defeats in his past four starts.

Skenes didn't have a terrible outing vs. the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on June 3, but threw a career-high 109 pitches over 4.2 innings and gave up three runs.has posted a 5.05 ERA over 12 starts and allowed four earned runs vs. the Astros on June 2, his third start in the past four giving up four earned runs.had his issues in his first start back from internal brace surgery, giving up five earned runs over 4.1 innings vs. the Twins on May 29, but bounced back and threw five scoreless innings vs. the Astros on June 4 in the 5-1 win.

Braxton Ashcraft excelled against the Twins on May 31, giving up just two earned runs over six innings, but then allowed six earned runs over five innings vs. the Braves on June 6. The Pirates have had good showings from all of these pitchers before, but it's been harder to find that consistency and domination they've previously put on.

It's been a rough stretch for these Pirates starting pitchers, but there's reason for optimsim that they'll get back to their best form soon enough. Skenes had his ERA down to a 1.98 before this rough stretch and the 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner should return to his best self. Jun 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Keller is a reliable veteran who had six quality starts in his first eight outings this season and should get back to his more consistent effectiveness. There's still concern over Chandler, with his command and him being so young, plus with Jones coming off a serious surgery, but both players have the stuff to really dominate opposing hitting.

"I think expectations are so sky high for this group and rightfully so, because we have such a great starting staff and you know that throughout the course of a season, you're going to deal with some ups and downs, if you want to call this a down stretch," Kelly said on the Pirates rotation postgame. "Have full faith and confidence that we're going to put up some great starts as we go through the remainder of the season.

Ashraft came into this game with a 2.77 ERA and finished May with a 1.99 ERA over six starts, putting him in serious discussion for an He's not making any drastic changes to what he's done so far, as he won't dwell on his result vs. the Rays, but he knows there's always opportunities to improve and is ready for the next time out.

“I think it’s just one of those days," Ashcraft said. "I don’t think one outing, one start, one inning is worthy of going back to the drawing board and reinventing yourself. I still have a lot of confidence in what I do and how well I do do it.

"That’s what you get 30 , that’s why we play 162 games. You’re going to have outings, you’re going to have games where you don’t have your best stuff and it’s just part of baseball. So yeah, just boils down to going back over these next five days and really locking in what I do well.

Changing eye levels, moving to both sides of the plate, spinning the ball in the zone and being able to expand on all that too.

" Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates! Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.





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