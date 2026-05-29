Pirates Third Baseman Leaves Cubs Game With Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have dealt with a number of injuries recently and the list keeps on growing in their latest game. Pirates third baseman Nick

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have dealt with a number of injuries recently and the list keeps on growing in their latest game.

Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales departed ahead of the top of the fourth inning vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 28, with Tyler Callihan taking over in his place. Callihan makes this his Pirates debut, after they Gonzales hit a deep fly ball in the bottom of the second inning that he came up a bit gingerly from and looked in pain as he slowly jogged to first base.

The Pirates announced that they removed Gonzales as a precaution due to left knee discomfort, which came after he took hit a foul ball off his knee in the 10-4 defeat to the Cubs on May 27 in the last game. The severity of this injury isn't too serious at the moment, but it could mean that Gonzales is out for some time, which requires someone else to step up in his place.ahead of this game and has 80 starts in 81 games played at third base in the minor leagues, including 19 starts there at Indianapolis this season.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Tyler Callihan looks on from the dugout against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Imagesis currently dealing with right forearm tightness, but is stil available, although they'll make sure he's healthy before playing him again.can also fill that role at third base, where he's been the best at defensively in his career, with 14 defensive runs saved and 11 outs above average .

The Pirates may also consider bringing Nick Yorke back up from Triple-A, especially if Gonzales has to go on the injured list. Gonzales has had a really good season for the Pirates, slashing .296/.350/.344 for an OPS of .694, with 55 hits in 186 at-bats, nine doubles, 22 RBI and 13 walks to 36 strikeouts.

May 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales in the batting cage before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Gonzales has been decent defensively, but his offensive production is what has kept him in the lineup, with the 19th-best batting average in MLB and 12th-best batting average in the National League.

It's been an important campaign for Gonzales, who had to learn an almost entirely new position and has played a big role for the Pirates in their solid showing so far in 2026. Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates! Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI.

A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.





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