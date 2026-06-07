Pirates Send Down Outfield Prospect Before Braves Finale

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are making a few roster moves ahead of their next game, which includes demoting one of their better players in the farm syst

May 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia in the batting cage before the game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are making a few roster moves ahead of their next game, which includes demoting one of their better players in the farm system.

Outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia doesn't have a locker in the Pirates clubhouse ahead of the series finale vs. the Braves at Truist Park on June 7, while infielder/outfielder Davis Wendzel does have a locker in the Pirates clubhouse, according to Jason Mackey ofThe Pirates will also have to make a 40-man roster move and designate someone for assignment, as Wendzel is on adeparting the 6-3 loss to the Braves the day prior on June 6, after he fouled a ball off of his right knee in the top of the ninth inning.and slashed .200/.243/.229 for an OPS of .472 in 13 games, seven hits in 35 at-bats, a double, two RBI, one walk and 10 strikeouts.

He also made nine starts, three each in right field, center field and left field, while playing 15 games total in the outfield for the Pirates. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsDominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics.

He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.





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