Pirates Provide Update on Konnor Griffin Injury

PITTSBURGH —As the Pirates prepared to open a weekend series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, the club received mostly positive updates on injury ne

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images PITTSBURGH —As the Pirates prepared to open a weekend series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, the club received mostly positive updates on injury news from Senior Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk. While several key players are nearing returns, one of the organization’s best young players will be operating under a significant restriction.

Tomczyk addressed the status of Konnor Griffin, the Pirates’ highly-touted young hitter, who sat out last night's game against the Chicago Cubs. Tonight, the clubs everyday shortstop is in the lineup as the designated hitter.with a low-grade muscle strain affecting one of the flexor tendons in his forearm. The injury does not completely sideline him; team physicians have cleared him to participate as a hitter and serve in the DH role.

However, he is prohibited from throwing until further evaluation. The Pirates plan to reassess Griffin’s condition in the coming days, suggesting the team is optimistic the strain will heal quickly without a trip to the injured list.has made substantial progress from a leg contusion that had been limiting his availability. Tomczyk reported that Gonzales is now estimated to be approximately 90 to 95 percent recovered.

The club believes he should be available for lineup selection against the Twins, giving manager Don Kelly more depth in the infield with Griffin out. Another offensive piece nearing activation is first baseman and outfielder Ryan O’Hearn. The veteran underwent a significant test on Thursday, running the bases without any reported issues. He also took batting practice on Friday.

Tomczyk noted that O’Hearn is currently asymptomatic and appears to be just days away from rejoining the active roster. The same timeline does not apply to catcher Joey Bart, who continues to battle back from a left foot infection. While Bart has been given the green light to resume weight room activities and engage in light throwing drills, his recovery remains a longer-term project. Tomczyk indicated that Bart is still multiple weeks away from being game-ready.

Finally, the Pirates provided a brief update on reliever Chris Devenski. The right-hander is currently in Bradenton, Florida, dealing with an unspecified illness. Once he recovers, the team expects Devenski to begin throwing a bullpen session sometime next week, marking the first step toward his return to the mound. , the Pirates will proceed carefully, ensuring their young talent contributes offensively while protecting his throwing arm from further strain.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsEthan Merrill is from Grand Rapids, MI, and brings with him a diverse background of experiences. After graduating from Michigan State University with a degree in journalism, he worked with the Arizona Diamondbacks for three seasons before settling in the Pittsburgh area in 2020. With a passion for sports and a growing connection to his community, Ethan brings a fresh perspective to covering the Pittsburgh Pirates.





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