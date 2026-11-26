Secret Cinema and Disney announce the full cast for the immersive Pirates of the Caribbean production in London, including George Maguire as Jack Sparrow, with previews starting in February 2027.

Secret Cinema and Disney Theatrical Group have officially unveiled the first behind-the-scenes footage of rehearsals for their upcoming stage adaptation of Pirates of the Caribbean. This new 360-degree immersive production, set to take place at a purpose-built venue on London's Greenwich Peninsula, features cast members practicing complex sword fights and flying sequences. The announcement confirms that previews will begin on February 16, 2027, with the official opening night scheduled for March 10, 2027.

Immersive Theater Mechanism and Venue

The production represents a significant shift from traditional theater by utilizing Secret Cinema's signature 360-degree immersive format. Merritt Baer, the artistic director of Secret Cinema, explained that the team has expanded their capabilities to create a theatrical experience where the narrative unfolds all around the audience rather than merely in front of them. This approach requires a specialized environment, which Secret Cinema is constructing specifically for this project on London's Greenwich Peninsula.

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Principal Cast and Creative Leadership

George Maguire has been cast in the leading role of Captain Jack Sparrow, bringing his performance skills to one of Disney's most iconic characters. He will be joined by Phil Daniels, who portrays Captain Barbossa, as well as Lily Blunsom as Elizabeth Swann. The ensemble also includes Harrison Wilde as Will Turner and Gleanne Purcell-Brown as Anamaria. The creative team features two-time Emmy winner Jason Sherwood as production designer, with Kait Kerrigan serving as the theatrical adaptor. Additional key roles include Alan Williams on music supervision, Susan Kulkarni as costume designer, and Helen Keane, who is responsible for designing wigs, hair, and makeup.

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Production Development and Rehearsals

The development of this immersive show has been a collaborative effort between Secret Cinema and Disney Theatrical Group, aiming to translate the global film franchise into a live environment. The recently released video provides the first glimpse of the cast engaging in rigorous training, highlighting the physical demands of the role. These rehearsals involve intricate choreography for swordplay and aerial sequences, ensuring that the action sequences are performed safely and effectively within the confined yet expansive space of the new venue.

Audience Experience and Next Steps

For audiences in London, the primary impact of this announcement is the confirmation of specific dates for an event that promises to redefine stage entertainment. With previews starting on February 16, 2027, fans will soon have the opportunity to experience the show before its March 10, 2027, premiere. The unique selling point of the production is its ability to immerse spectators completely in the world of pirates, moving beyond passive observation to active participation in the story's environment. As the production enters its rehearsal phase, the focus remains on refining the interaction between the cast and the physical space to deliver a cohesive and thrilling narrative.