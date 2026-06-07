Pirates New Konnor Griffin Injury Update Means Longer Return

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had shortstop Konnor Griffin in the lineup for the past week and they'll have to practice more patience before he of

May 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin warms up before the game against the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had shortstop Konnor Griffin in the lineup for the past week and they'll have to practice more patience before he officially returns.back on May 31 after suffering a right arm flexor strain, preventing him from playing shortstop.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said that they're going to be "more conservative" for when Griffin returns, following hisCherington did say that Griffin is close to being fully asymptomatic, which would put him on track to start a throwing program, but that they'll wait a few more days than originally thought for him to do so.

“Yeah well when we were in Texas in Houston, he spent a day with Dr. Meister in Dallas and so we put Dr. Meister’s assessment with our own doctors," Cherington said on The Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan. “What I got from all that was an agreement on the diagnosis, flexor mass muscle strain, some adjustment to timeline, erring a little bit more conservative and I think from what I understand really that comes down to the specific location of the flexor mass strain.

“Not every flexor mass muscle strain is the same and after just more collaboration between the doctors, more information shared, given the exact spot that Konnor has the muscle strain, we’re going to be a little bit more conservative on the timeline. That means I don’t have a timeline.

“Still believe he’s going to be a part of our team, a part of our lineup for certainly the biggest chunk of the season. Probably adding some days on to what we maybe had thought at some point.

“The good news is he’s, based on the report I’m getting, almost completely asymptomatic at this point and that was going to be the first step, whenever that happens, whenever he was comfortably and fully asymptomatic, then he would advance into more full baseball activities, eventually get to throwing. “You know Konnor, he’s going to attack this 100%. He’s going to do everything he can to be back in the lineup as fast as he can.

He’s alsoGoogleDOMINIC CAMPBELL Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.





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