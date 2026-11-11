Pirates Looking to Make Big Pitching Changes in 2027

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a strong pitching staff lined up for next season, but there is one way they can change it up to make it even stronger. T

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a strong pitching staff lined up for next season, but there is one way they can change it up to make it even stronger.

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The Pirates severely lack solid left-handed pitching, and it's something they're looking for this offseason and at the General Managers' Meetings at the ARIA Resort and Casino, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal, Katie Woo and Will Sammon of "Club officials are working to address that balance, exploring the additions of lefties in both free agency and trades, according to people briefed on the team’s plans," The Athletic wrote.at midnight on Dec. 2 that will shut down MLB transactions, so this is a big development for how they want to get better next season.

There is no doubt that the Pirates have a strong rotation and their bullpen improved last season following the trade deadline, but it is an incredibly right-handed pitching staff. Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mason Montgomery pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at PNC Park.

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Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThis includes Andrew Heaney in 2025, Martín Pérez in 2024, Rich Hill in 2023, José Quintana in 2022 and Tyler Anderson in 2021. Adding left-handed pitching could help the Pirates battle left-handed hitting, after they allowed the 10th-highest ERA and slugging percentage and 11th-highest on-base percentage .

, who excelled for the Washington Nationals and in the postseason with the Cleveland Guardians, is a free agent who would give the Pirates plenty of innings and stay healthy. Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, who bounced back from injury and dominated with the Baltimore Orioles the last two seasons, as well as Robbie Ray, the two-time All-Star who has been strong in recent seasons. The Pirates will also want to add some bullpen help, and two southpaws that could really bolster the roster are Vesia has been one of the best strikeout relief pitchers with the Los Angeles Dodgers the past few seasons and Romero is a solid option who has had success with the St. Louis Cardinals and helped the Milwaukee Brewers win the World Series.

Free agency will cost the Pirates, who already have a projected 2027 payroll of $100 million, before they make any additions. Trades are more tricky in determining who the Pirates would add, but it's most likely they try to go this route, as they can also move salaries this way too. Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI.

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A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.